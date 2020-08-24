NWES to crown 2020 Champion with an historic double event at Valencia

An unprecedented double event featuring four days of Pure Racing will close the 2020 NASCAR Whelen Euro Series season at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo of Valencia. The world famous Spanish Circuit will host the NASCAR GP de la Comunitat Valenciana on December 3rd and 4th right before the EuroNASCAR Finals on December 5th and 6th.



For the first time in series history, the last eight races of the season will take place on four consecutive days. The 2020 EuroNASCAR PRO and EuroNASCAR 2 Champions will be crowned at the end of this Super Speed Week!



Specific restrictions to prevent the spreading of COVID-19 in the Baden-Württemberg region forced the postponement of the Hockenheimring American Fan Fest to 2021. The popular German event will be replaced by the NASCAR GP de la Comunitat Valenciana on December 3-4.



On December 5-6 the Spanish track will then host the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series Finals, awarding double points to close out the season and decide titles and trophies.



“Everybody has to continuously adapt during these challenging times. The situation at the Hockenheimring is unfortunate and we can just work with everybody there on a bigger and better NASCAR GP Germany in 2021. But this can never stop creativity and we are really happy to organize this very unique Super Speed Week with our friends at Circuit Ricardo Tormo. These four days of Pure Racing will make history and we can’t wait to start the season in a few weeks at Vallelunga! Let’s go racing now!” said NWES President/CEO Jerome Galpin.



“It is very, very sad that we cannot host the final of the Nascar Whelen Euro Series as planned. But the current situation regarding COVID-19 unfortunately doesn't allow us to host the American Fan Fest with and for the spectators,” said Hockenheimring Managing Directors Jorn Teske and Jochen Nerpel. “All the more we are looking forward to next year's American Fan Fest, where we will try to top the action on and off the track once again.”



“Hosting two NASCAR Whelen Euro Series rounds at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo is great news and also a challenge for us. Our team is used to organizing the final race of many championships, both car racing and motorcycling, so we will be ready on December 3, 4, 5 and 6 for this historic Super Speed Week,” said Gonzalo Gobert, Circuit Ricardo Tormo General Manager.



Five events held across four European countries at four iconic venues will constitute the revised 2020 NWES calendar. The EuroNASCAR season will kick off on September 12-13 at the Autodromo di Vallelunga in Rome, Italy, followed by the October 3-4 NASCAR GP Belgium at Circuit Zolder. On November 14-15 the battle for the NWES title will resume in the Czech Republic at Autodrom Most. The NASCAR Whelen Euro Series will then head to Valencia on December 3-4-5-6 for the NASCAR GP de la Comunitat Valenciana and the EuroNASCAR Finals.



Revised 2020 NWES calendar



Sep 12-13 | Vallelunga, Rome | NASCAR GP Italy | Round 1&2

Oct 3-4 | Circuit Zolder | NASCAR GP Belgium | Round 3&4

Nov 14-15 | Autodrom Most | NASCAR GP Czech Republic | Round 5&6

Dec 3-4 | Circuit Ricardo Tormo | NASCAR GP de la Comunitat Valenciana | Round 7&8

Dec 5-6 | Circuit Ricardo Tormo | EuroNASCAR Finals Spain | Final 1&2

NWES PR