Toyota’s Kofoid, McIntosh Earn Podium Finishes In POWRi At Macon Speedway

Toyota drivers Buddy Kofoid and Cannon McIntosh combined to lead 20 of 30 laps on the way to placing second and third, respectively, on the second night of the POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League’s Illinois SPEED WEEKEND at Macon Speedway Saturday.

McIntosh began the race on the pole for the second consecutive night and was able to hold down the top spot through the first two laps as Kofoid rocketed up from sixth. He would eventually pass his Keith Kunz Motorsports (KKM) teammate for the lead on lap three, only to see a caution flag wave, reverting the field back to the standings from the previous lap.

On the restart, McIntosh would continue to lead laps three and four, but Kofoid get back past on lap five, only to see a yellow come out, once again reverting the field back to their previous positions. McIntosh would take the field back to green and hold the top spot on lap five, but Kofoid would challenge for the lead once more as the duo traded sliders, with Kofoid using a slider through turns three and four to take the lead on lap six. Behind them, series point leader Jake Neuman had climbed up into third.

Another caution would fly on lap seven as KKM teammate Daison Pursley would tip over. The 15-year-old was able to restart, but would be forced to restart from the back of the field.

Through the middle third of the race only caution flags would be able to slow down Kofoid as he began to pull away, only to have the field bunched back together for yellows on laps 10, 15 and 19. Behind him, McIntosh seemed to bobble in turn four on lap nine allowing Neuman to claim second.

The top three would stay the same until lap 21 when Kofoid got up high into the cushion on lap two, allowing Newman to pass him down the back straight. Kofoid would fight back to overtake him with a slider through three, but Newman was able to cross back to take the lead coming to the flag stand.

As the laps began to wind down, McIntosh would get back past Kofoid following a lap 23 restart, but the yellow would fly once more on lap 26, setting up a five-lap dash to the finish. On the restart, Neuman continued to lead, followed by McIntosh and Kofoid. With just three laps remaining, Kofoid was able to throw a slider on McIntosh through turn three to reclaim second and set his sights on trying to secure a second straight win. Kofoid was able to run with Neuman over the final laps, but couldn’t overtake him down the stretch as Neuman took the checkered flag, followed by Kofoid, McIntosh, Mitchell Davis and Zach Daum.

“My car just got a little tighter as the race went on,” said Kofoid, who won the opening night of SPEED WEEKEND on Friday night at Lincoln. “I tried to change some things late and was able to get past Cannon for second. I think we had the fastest car on the track late in the race, but we just couldn’t make up enough ground. I can’t thank KKM, Toyota and Mobil 1 for giving me a great car. It’s unfortunate we couldn’t pull off two in a row. This is a tricky place to run.”

It marked the second consecutive podium finish for McIntosh as well after placing second on Friday night.

“We’ve been pretty good,” said the 17-year-old Oklahoma native. “The track was so technical and you had to do everything right and Jake did. I just let it slip away. I can’t thank everyone enough who’s behind me – KKM, Toyota and my family.”

Joining Kofoid and McIntosh in the top ten were KKM teammates Kaylee Bryson, who placed seventh, and Pursley, who fought back from the back of the field after his early tip to capture the ninth spot.

POWRi closes out its Illinois SPEED WEEKEND Sunday night at Jacksonville Speedway.

TRD PR