Rasmussen Dominates on the Oval for Sixth USF2000 Win

The juggernaut rolls on. Denmark’s Christian Rasmussen produced another dominant performance this evening in the Cooper Tires Freedom 75 at a picture-perfect Lucas Oil Raceway at Indianapolis, winning handsomely for the sixth race in succession for Jay Howard Driver Development.



Reece Gold, from Miami, Fla., extended his streak of podium finishes to four for Cape Motorsports, while local driver Jack William Miller, from Carmel, Calif., overcame Michael d’Orlando (Cape Motorsports), from Hartsdale, N.Y., to secure his first-ever podium finish for Miller Vinatieri Motorsports.



After the initial attempt at a start was waved off due to outside front row starter Gold jumping on the throttle with a little too much alacrity, the race ran clean and green for the remainder of the 75-lap distance.



Rasmussen, who had claimed the Cooper Tires Pole Award during two-lap, single-car qualifying yesterday, withstood a strong early challenge from Gold. The 15-year-old in turn was chased by teammate d’Orlando, who had muscled his way past third-place qualifier Miller on the opening lap.



Josh Green, from Mount Kisco, N.Y., also made a fine start, vaulting from sixth on the grid to fourth in a third Cape Motorsports Tatuus USF-17, leaving Miller having to slot into fifth ahead of Christian Brooks (Exclusive Autosport), from Santa Clarita, Calif.



Gold set was to stand as the fastest lap of the race on Lap Six, but Rasmussen’s metronomic consistency soon enabled him to edge away from the continuing battle for second.



By the halfway point, the margin between first and second remained at less than two seconds, but as the leaders encountered some lapped traffic, Rasmussen was able to carve through more effectively and extend his advantage.



Rasmussen eventually took the checkered flag 6.4997 seconds ahead of Gold to earn car owner – and former series champion – Jay Howard his sixth successive PFC Award.



Gold and d’Orlando edged away from Green through the middle stages of an intense race, with Miller and Brooks, seemingly inseparable in fifth and sixth, instead closing in.



Miller took advantage of some slower traffic to nip past Green with 10 laps remaining, and then pulled a similar move on d’Orlando just three laps from the finish to clinch his podium result after a fine performance.



Green, unable to work his way through traffic as clearly as his rivals, also slipped behind Brooks, who emerged as the top rookie finisher in fifth. Green just held on ahead of Englishman Matt Round-Garrido (Pabst Racing), with Kyle Dupell (Cape Motorsports), from Portland, Ore., and two more Pabst cars, driven by Yuven Sundaramoorthy, from Guilderland, N.Y., and Brazilian Eduardo Barrichello completing the top 10.



Prescott Campbell, from Newport Beach, Calif., also impressed for Exclusive Autosport. Starting 19th and last due to an infraction in qualifying, Campbell worked his way up to 12th place to secure the Tilton Hard Charger Award.



Up next for the USF2000 contingent is a return to road course competition and one of the most eagerly awaited events of the season, the triple-header Cooper Tires USF2000 Indy Grand Prix at the Indianapolis Grand Prix Circuit, on September 3-4.