NBC Sports, Pennzoil INDYCAR Radio Network To Provide Complete Coverage of Indy 500 Race Weekend

Race fans can see and hear all of the action of Race Weekend for the 104th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge through extensive coverage by NBC Sports and the Pennzoil INDYCAR Radio Network.

Television and streaming coverage will start on Miller Lite Carb Day, Friday, Aug. 21, featuring the two-hour final practice for the 33 starters in “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.” NBCSN and NBC’s NTT INDYCAR SERIES streaming platform, INDYCAR Pass on NBC Sports Gold, will cover Miller Lite Carb Day from 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. (ET).

Race Day coverage starts on NBC at 1 p.m. Sunday with a 90-minute pre-race show filled with feature stories, interviews and analysis, followed by race coverage from 2:30-6 p.m.

Mike Tirico and 2005 Indy 500 Rookie of the Year Danica Patrick will serve as hosts of the NBC Race Day telecast. Leigh Diffey will call the action, with former Indy 500 starters Townsend Bell and Paul Tracy providing analysis. Marty Snider, Kelli Stavast and Kevin Lee will serve as pit reporters, with Rutledge Wood interacting virtually with fans and providing features during the race.

Fans also can relive the excitement and the memories of Race Day through an Indy 500 Interview Special show from 8-9 p.m. Monday, Aug. 24 on INDYCAR Pass on NBC Sports Gold.

Pennzoil INDYCAR Radio Network coverage of Race Weekend starts with Miller Lite Carb Day final practice from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday. Radio coverage of Race Day starts with a pre-race show at 1 p.m., followed by live race broadcast from 2:30-6 p.m.

All NTT INDYCAR SERIES races are broadcast live on the Pennzoil INDYCAR Radio Network, Sirius 211, XM 205, IndyCar.com and on the INDYCAR Mobile APP powered by NTT DATA.

Mark Jaynes is the chief announcer alongside analyst Davey Hamilton. Nick Yeoman, Jake Query, Michael Young, Dave Furst, Rob Howden, Ryan Myrehn, Chris Denari and Rob Blackman will report from the pits and turns.

Fans also can find the complete TV and radio broadcast schedule for the entire event by clicking here.

IMS PR