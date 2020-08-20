NBC Sports surrounds 104th running of the Indianapolis 500 with comprehensive pre-race coverage Sunday at 1 P.M. on NBC

NBC Sports will surround the 104th Running of the Indianapolis 500 Presented by Gainbridge with comprehensive pre-race coverage beginning this Sunday, August 23, at 1 p.m. ET on NBC, leading into the wave of the green flag of “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing” led by pole-sitter Marco Andretti at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC.

Mike Tirico hosts live pre-race coverage alongside guest analyst and former INDYCAR driver Danica Patrick from the Yard of Bricks at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Speedway, Ind.

Pre-race coverage will include NBC Sports’ lead INDYCAR commentary team of Leigh Diffey, Townsend Bell and Paul Tracy, who will call the 104th Running of the Indianapolis 500 on NBC, as well as pit reporters Marty Snider, Kelli Stavast and Kevin Lee.

Rutledge Wood will provide reports from the track, emphasizing opportunities for viewers to engage throughout the race via social media and telling unique stories of fans and to include throughout the broadcast.

Pre-race coverage on NBC will be highlighted by:

Feature stories and interviews surrounding pole-sitter Marco Andretti and racing legend and 1969 Indy 500 champion Mario Andretti , the last Andretti to win the pole position in 1987;

Interviews with 2019 Indy 500 champion Simon Pagenaud and 2016 Indy 500 champion Alexander Rossi ;

A live interview with NBC Sports analyst Dale Earnhardt Jr . from Charlotte;

The singing of “The Star-Spangled Banner” by the “Singing Surgeons,” former Mayo Clinic orthopedic surgery residents Dr. Elvis Francois and Dr. William Robinson ;

And the singing of “Back Home Again in Indiana” by Chicago Blackhawks anthem singer Jim Cornelison.

Throughout its 90-minute pre-race coverage, NBC Sports will highlight the unique stories behind the 33 drivers that will compete in the Indy 500 and reach speeds in excess of 230 mph.

Following last week’s nearly 40 hours of on-track practice and qualifying coverage, this week’s coverage from Indianapolis Motor Speedway begins with Carb Day on Friday on NBCSN and NBC Sports Gold at 11 a.m. ET. Sunday’s broadcast of the Indy 500 on NBC will mark the first time the race will be held in August.

NBC Sports PR