Justice Brothers Continues Long Indianapolis 500 History with Dryer & Reinbold, Launches New Program with Meyer Shank Racing

Despite being staged under vastly different circumstances, Sunday’s 104th Running of the Indianapolis 500 will see the continuation of some cherished traditions as the field of 33 takes on 200 laps of competition at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway (NBC, 1:00 PM ET).

Beyond the call for drivers to start your engines or the traditional release of thousands of balloons on race day, one of the longest serving traditions is the presence of Justice Brothers as a participant in the huge sweepstakes race.

2020 will see the brand celebrate its 75th consecutive year of involvement at the 500 by supporting three entries in the event.

The first two, the Dryer & Reinbold Racing entries of Sage Karam and JR Hildebrand, mark the extention of a long history together while the third, the No. 60 Honda-powered Meyer Shank Racing Indy Car driven by Jack Harvey, is the first time for the team to be carrying the Justice Brothers colors in the 500.

The Dreyer & Reinbold family legacy at IMS goes back to 1927 with Dennis Reinbold’s grandfather, Floyd “Pop” Dreyer. Reinbold’s own IndyCar team history at the “Brickyard” now includes over 20 years at the track just a mile and a half away from where he grew up.

“The tradition of the Justice Brothers in motorsports and especially the Indy 500 is legendary,” said Dreyer & Reinbold team owner Dennis Reinbold. “Our Dreyer & Reinbold family connection with the Indianapolis Motor Speedway goes back to 1927 with my grandfather, and the Justice Brothers, Ed, Zeke and Gus, have a similar legacy.”

“Their products have a great reputation here at Indy too,” continued Reinbold. “We have had a great association with the Justice Brothers company and the family for many years. The Indy 500 is the greatest racing event in the world and we are honored to have the Justice Brothers logo on our two race cars as well as using their products in our cars. Congratulations to the Justice Brothers for their outstanding products.”

The 2020 Indianapolis 500 marks the first with Justice Brothers for Meyer Shank Racing, with the team having also integrated the products into its championship-winning IMSA program. Meyer Shank Racing is set to take the green flag from 20th on the grid on Sunday as all three squads will look to return the Justice Brothers name to Victory Lane at the Brickyard.

“We’re really excited to have Justice Brothers come on board for the season,” said MSR co-owner Mike Shank. “Ed and his family have a long history in the sport and we are looking forward to being a part of that starting this weekend. We have a really big year ahead of us, running two full season programs and to have their support and partnership will be a contributing factor to the team this year.”

Hildebrand drew a tough time for qualifying, setting his fastest time in the heat of the day to claim 32nd on the grid with the No. 67 Salesforce-supported entry. Set to pilot the Chevrolet-powered No. 31 Wix Filters entry from 31st on the grid on Sunday, young Karam is quick to point out the tradition that comes with carrying the Justice Brothers colors.

“Justice Brothers have been in racing a long long time so to have a company of that caliber be on the car is a real honor,” said Karam, who is making his seventh career Indianapolis 500 start. “They’ve been with us for quite a while and we use their products in the garage because they are always the best.”

Carb Day, the final Indianapolis 500 practice before the race, is set for Friday, August 21, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. EDT.

