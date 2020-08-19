Indian Motorcycle & Bike Shed MC Celebrate American Motorcycling with Exclusive Apparel Collection

Indian Motorcycle, America’s First Motorcycle Company, and London’s iconic Bike Shed Motorcycle Club today announced a collaboration to launch an exclusive lineup of lifestyle apparel. Designed in celebration of motorcycles, motorcycle culture, and the soon-to-open Bike Shed Los Angeles destination, the co-branded collection includes a range of men’s and women’s shirts and hats, along with an exclusive BSMC x Indian Motorcycle sweatshirt and riding jersey. 

 

Brought together through shared values and the idea that there is no wrong way to appreciate motorcycling, Indian Motorcycle and Bike Shed Motorcycle Club believe in creating a welcoming environment for all riders. Whether riding the open road or hanging with friends, Indian Motorcycle and Bike Shed Motorcycle Club exist to fuel the passion of life on two wheels. The apparel collection was designed as a collaboration between the two brands and serves as a lifestyle expression for not only people who love motorcycles, but for the bold and confident who go their own way. 

 

“We’re proud to collaborate with Bike Shed on this apparel collection and celebrate our love for motorcycles and motorcycle culture,” said Reid Wilson, Vice President of Indian Motorcycle. “When we found out Bike Shed was opening a clubhouse in the U.S., we knew we wanted to get involved. A special-edition apparel collection was a no-brainer, and we’re extremely proud to align with Bike Shed as they plan for their opening in Los Angeles.”

 

Since inception in 2011, the UK-based Bike Shed has been a place of common ground, where people from all walks of life – both riders and non-riders alike – come together to share their passion for two-wheels alongside the culture and lifestyle inspired by them. This year, the Bike Shed will expand its ever-growing community with the opening of its first-ever U.S. location. Home to a thriving moto and creative community, Los Angeles’ Arts District will soon welcome the highly anticipated Bike Shed Los Angeles: a 30,000-square-foot destination venue, complete with a full-service restaurant, café, bar and lounge, a barbershop, tattoo studio, events space and large retail emporium. Bike Shed Los Angeles joins the renowned Bike Shed London as the brand’s second motorcycle destination venue. 

 

“We wanted to align with an American brand that shared our same, all-inclusive, motorcycle values,” said Dutch, Founder of the Bike Shed Motorcycle Club. “Indian Motorcycle is an iconic and historic brand that has evolved to remain relevant as moto culture has evolved, balancing timeless design and authenticity with modern performance and practicality, bringing new appreciation and customers to the brand and its bikes. Our clothing collaboration partnership carries those same values, aligning two brands that are as much about community and experience as we are about quality products, made to be fit-for-purpose while carrying timeless style and heritage.”

 

To help launch the exclusive apparel collection, Indian Motorcycle and Bike Shed Motorcycle Club tapped renowned bike builder, and founder of Brat Style, Go Takamine. Known for his work building and racing classic Indian motorcycles, Takamine exemplifies the deep passion and love for motorcycles and motorcycle culture that the Indian Motorcycle and Bike Shed collaboration represents. 

            

The exclusive Indian Motorcycle and Bike Shed Motorcycle Club apparel collection is available at select retail locations and online at IndianMotorcycle.com and TheBikeShed.cc. 

 

Learn more about Indian Motorcycle at IndianMotorcycle.com, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

 

 

