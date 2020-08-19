Racing to End Alzheimer’s Ready for a Homecoming at Virginia International Raceway

Racing to End Alzheimer’s feels right at home at Virginia International Raceway. The non-profit raises money for Alzheimer’s care and research, with many donors giving $250 for the chance to put the name and hometown of a loved one on the #80 BimmerWorld BMW M4 GT4. BimmerWorld has its headquarters at the historic Virginia track, and co-drivers Nick Galante and Dillon Machavern want success in their own backyard when the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge Series races there this weekend.

Galante and Machavern will not be alone out there on the 3.27-mile Virginia International Raceway (VIR) road course. Over 120 names have already been added to the BMW this year, putting Racing to End Alzheimer’s on track for a record-setting season.

Racing to End Alzheimer’s has accomplished this with a blend of ingenuity and miles. Normally, the excitement of racing is what fosters donations, but the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge Series took a six-month hiatus between January and July due to COVID-19. Undaunted, Racing to End Alzheimer’s Founder Phil Frengs came up with On the Road Again: The Ultimate Tour for the Cure. Frengs drove a BMW M4 that looked like the race car, including all of the names and hometowns displayed on it, on a 4,000-mile road trip that spanned the nation, from Daytona International Speedway in Florida to WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca in California.

Along the way, Frengs stopped at the BimmerWorld headquarters at VIR. Galante accompanied him and took the opportunity to put the street car through its paces on the track.

“I love driving at VIR because of the full spectrum of corners and emotions that track brings out in a driver,” says Galante. “The tight, twisting technical bits from turns 1-6, then into the fast and courageous Esses from turns 7-11, and finishing up with the exciting downhill rollercoaster from turns 14-17. VIR has it all, so you’d better come prepared!”

Now, it will be the #80 BimmerWorld M4 once again representing Racing to End Alzheimer’s at VIR. The two-hour Virginia is for Racing Lovers Grand Prix gets the green flag on Sunday, August 23. IMSA.tv and TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold will both have live coverage.