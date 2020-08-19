Two Top-4 Finishes For Treyten Lapcevich in Alex Tagliani's Chevrolet Camaro at Sunset Speedway

Young Treyten Lapcevich ran an impressive double header on Saturday, August 15, finishing second in the QwickWick 125, opening round of the 2020 NASCAR Pinty's Series and fourth later on that day in the Canadian Tire 125 held on the one-third mile oval at Sunset Speedway in Innisfil, Ontario. The 17-year old rookie from Grimsby, Ontario was subbing for Alex Tagliani in the 22 Racing Team No 18 Chevrolet Camaro RONA / VIAGRA / St Hubert owned by Scott Steckly.





With two top-four finishes on the day, Lapcevich helped Scott Steckly to take over second place in the Owner Standings with 83 points, only two points behind leader Ed Hakonson, owner of the number 3 Ford of race 2 winner Jason Hathaway. Third place in the owner standings belongs to André Marchand whose driver L.P. Dumoulin survived a chaotic overtime last lap to win the season opener at Sunset Speedway. Tagliani's team worked hard during the winter months to get the car ready for the delayed season opener.





"The number 18 Chevrolet Camaro RONA / VIAGRA / St Hubert always ran well at Sunset Speedway with wins in 2015 and 2016. Scott and his team had no problems to set a competitive car for that track," said Tagliani. Second and fourth place finishes for a rookie making his first starts in the NASCAR Pinty's Series is awesome. He competed against a strong field of veterans. It's going to be my time soon to get back in the car and join the fray."





The Sunset QwickWick 125, opening round of the 2020 NASCAR Pinty's Series, will air on TSN on Sunday, Aug. 23, at noon and the Canadian Tire 125 will air on TSN on Saturday on Saturday, August 29 at 2 p.m. The full season is also available on streaming services in both Canada and the United States. TSN and TSN Direct subscribers can stream the races as they air on TSN.ca or on the TSN App.





The NASCAR Pinty's Series will head to Flamboro Speedway in Hamilton, Ontario, on Saturday, August 29 for the next set of 125-lap twin races.

