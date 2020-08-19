- Largest single-show audience to ever watch American Flat Track with a quarter-hour peak of 266,000 viewers.
- 184,000 households watched American Flat Track, a 133% increase over 2019 season opener.
- 218,000 viewers tuned in, a 114% over 2019 season opener
- There was a 10-fold increase in the number of viewers in the key 18-34 demographic.
AFT Volusia Half-Mile NBCSN Telecast Draws Record-Breaking Audience
