AFT Volusia Half-Mile NBCSN Telecast Draws Record-Breaking Audience

American Flat Track is pleased to announce that its season-opener Volusia Half-Mile presented by Russ Brown Motorcycle Attorneys featured increases in viewership, setting the tone for a record-breaking season.

Preliminary numbers from Volusia Half-Mile on NBCSN as reported by Nielsen:

Largest single-show audience to ever watch American Flat Track with a quarter-hour peak of 266,000 viewers.

184,000 households watched American Flat Track, a 133% increase over 2019 season opener.

218,000 viewers tuned in, a 114% over 2019 season opener

There was a 10-fold increase in the number of viewers in the key 18-34 demographic.

With the highly-anticipated return of the fan favorite Indy Mile event, and as a doubleheader no less, it seems that American Flat Track has only scratched the surface of its potential for growth in 2020.

The Indy Mile doubleheader event running August 21 and August 22 at the Indiana State Fairgrounds and Event Center will air on NBCSN. The Indy Mile I airs on Thursday, August 27, starting at 1:00 a.m ET/10:00 p.m. PT, with the Indy Mile II to follow on Saturday, August 29, at 12:00 a.m. ET/9:00 p.m. PT. The telecasts will include exclusive features, cutting-edge aerial drone and onboard footage, and the expert commentary of AFT legend Chris Carr.