Marotti Autosport & Legacy Motorsport form alliance

Marotti Autosport announced today that it will join forces with Legacy Autosport and rising star driver Cameron Shields. The arrangement will begin at the August 21 Cooper Tires USF2000 Championship race on the 0.686-mile Lucas Oil Speedway oval.

Marotti brings proven experience in sponsorship attraction and retention. By understanding the individual needs and goals of sponsors Marotti fosters win-win outcomes for both teams and businesses, bringing financial support.

“We have enjoyed establishing warm relationships with companies who recognize the value of motorsport as a sales and marketing platform,” said Will Marotti. “By listening to sponsors, we cultivate channels to their markets to deliver a return on investment even in this difficult environment; everyone is navigating today.”

Legacy Autosport is a professional racing team sponsored by Metalloid Corporation. It is run by the Meyer family, whose grandfather and great grandfather was Louis Meyer, first three-time winner of the Indianapolis 500. The legacy Louis Meyer launched has continued through his son, grandson, and great-grandsons. All have collectively written their chapters in the winning ways of the family. For more information on the team and Cameron Shields, visit http://www.legacyautosport.com/.

“We are delighted to have the support and assistance of Will and his team,” said Legacy Autosport owner Louis Michael Meyer. “They have proven their abilities on the biggest stage in the world at the Indianapolis 500. We know they will be a valuable partner in our never-ending quest to develop young drivers like Cameron and take our team to the next level of performance.”

Cameron Shields, 19, of Toowoomba, Australia, is a Sport Australia Hall Of Fame Scholarship holder. Already in his young career, he has proven his talent with success in open-wheel competition with 53 race wins, 112 podiums, and 15 pole positions.

“It is a big boost to me personally to have Marotti Autosport bring their expertise to our team. Marotti will be a tremendous asset to me and enhance Legacy Autosport’s decades of combined knowledge in Open-Wheel Racing,” said Shields. “This agreement gives me greater access to experts who can help me develop my skills in and out of the car. It is a great platform to invite sponsors and partners to be a part of the journey on The Road to Indy.”