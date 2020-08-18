BMR Rookies Face Big Challenge At Colorado

Four young rookie drivers from Bill McAnally Racing will experience the tight, door-to-door competition of Colorado National Speedway when NASCAR’s ARCA Menards Series West heads to the 3/8-mile track just north of Denver for the ENEOS 150 presented by NAPA AUTO PARTS on Saturday.

The annual event at CNS is well known for its close, exciting battles.

BMR has been a big part of that tight competition and has the hardware to show for it. The team, which has a large fan base in the region, has won seven of the past 12 series races there – dating back to 2008. The depth of the team’s talent was demonstrated when they swept the podium in 2017.

The four rookies that comprise this year’s driver lineup at BMR know they face a big challenge to carry on the team’s winning way at the Colorado track. Although early in their freshman season, they have quickly found success in the series.

Fifteen-year-old Jesse Love, who drives BMR’s No. 19 NAPA Power Premium Plus Toyota Camry, had a hot start to the season – winning two of the first four races and finishing as the runner-up in the other two. He leads the championship standings by a slim one-point margin.

Giovanni Scelzi, driver of BMR’s No. 16 NAPA AUTO PARTS / Curb Records Toyota Camry, won his first series pole award in the most recent event on the circuit at Roseburg, Ore. The 18-year-old is fifth in series points.

Gracie Trotter, also 18, drove the BMR No. 99 ENEOS Toyota Camry to a career-best second-place finish at Roseburg. She is third in the series standings.

Holley Hollan is coming off a seventh-place finish at Roseburg in BMR’s No. 50 NAPA Filters /JBL /NAPA Belts & Hoses Toyota Camry. The 18-year-old, who is seventh in the series standings, is a fourth-generation racer.

Activities for the race weekend at Colorado will get under on Friday night, with the BMR drivers attending an event put on by University Auto Parts, which owns five NAPA AUTO PARTS stores.

NAPA will be well represented at the track on Saturday. The NAPA Distribution Center in Denver – along with ENEOS, NAPA Filters, NAPA Power Premium Plus and NAPA Belts & Hoses – will have guests in attendance. They will receive a VIP experience with hospitality, a driver meet-and-greet and a pit tour. An NGK VIP crew member will also be honored at the race. Guests must comply with federal, state and local restrictions – which includes medical screening, hand washing, social distancing and wearing masks.

They will be hosted in the popular Turn 2 VIP hospitality area. The big NAPA Hospitality at the event is a popular attraction each year that generates plenty of excitement. In past years, it has been one of the largest NAPA motorsports activations in the country – bringing in more NAPA employees, customers and owners than any other motorsports events in any form.

BMR PR