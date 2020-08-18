Parker Chase set for a busy double-duty weekend

On the heels of his first career top-10 finish in the ARCA Menards Series last weekend at the Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway Road Course, Chad Bryant Racing (CBR) development driver Parker Chase will continue to enhance his learning curve with a busy doubleheader this weekend.



Chase, 19, will start the weekend with two back-to-back practice sessions in the IMSA Virginia is for Racing Lovers Grand Prix at the famed VIRginia International Raceway (VIR) on Friday and Saturday before making the trek to Hickory, N.C. where he’ll climb behind the wheel of a Chad Bryant Racing prepared-Late Model in the NASCAR Whelen All-American Series (NWAAS).



Chase will drive the No. 77 Vertical Bridge car for a twin 40-lap event hoping to improve off his two prior starts at the historic Hickory Motor Speedway short track.



“It’s going to be a busy weekend, but I’m excited for it,” said. Chase. “I’m determined to be competitive in anything I drive. The IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge Series and the NASCAR Whelen All-American Series are on the opposite ends of the spectrum when it comes to competition – but both offer the opportunity for me to race with the best and to become a better driver.



“I’m also thankful I’m with two really good teams like Bryan Herta Autosport and Chad Bryant Racing and look forward to capitalizing on the opportunity with strong efforts if not wins on Saturday and Sunday.”



Following the CT Dickinson Service Center-supported event Saturday night at Hickory, Chase will make the 153-mile trip east to Alton, Va. where he and teammate Spencer Brockman are looking to capitalize on their runner-up performance at Road America (Wisc.) at the beginning of the month with a victory aboard his No. 29 Bryan Herta Autosport Hyundai Veloster N TCR in Sunday’s Virginia is for Racing Lovers Grand Prix.



While continuing an aggressive schedule in the IMSA-sanctioned Michelin Pilot Challenge Series, the New Braunfels, Tex. native is hopeful for another chance to return to the ARCA Menards Series in 2020 with Chad Bryant Racing.



“We were running in the top-five last week at the Daytona Road Course but had some bad luck near the end of the race with the transmission that hindered our performance,” explained Chase.



“Despite the misfortune, I had a lot of fun and the Chad Bryant Racing team gave me a good piece.”



“I’m hoping in addition to IMSA with Bryan Herta Autosport and the Late Model with CBR, there’s an opportunity to compete in a race or two in the ARCA Series later this year.”



Team owner and ARCA championship-winning crew chief Chad Bryant says he has seen tremendous growth in Chase over the past two and a half months and only sees his finesse behind the wheel of the race car to improve even more down the road.



“Parker is a very versatile driver,” Bryant said. “It’s not easy to compete on a very demanding road course like VIR and then come to Hickory and climb behind the wheel of these heavier Late Model where you have to get up on the wheel and drive.



“He never complains. He wants to win and wants to prove to everyone that he belongs here. He has made massive strides over the last couple of months and I believe his hard work will pay off with a win or two very soon.”



In addition to Vertical Bridge, Enertech Resources and NXTLVL Marine will serve as additional partners for Chase’s double duty endeavors at VIR and Hickory.



