Rinnus Veekay scores second row start for Chevy

Following an exciting Fast Nine Shootout, Rinus VeeKay has placed his No. 21 Sonax Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet solidy in the fourth starting position on the inside of the second row.

VeeKay was fourth in the order of the nine drivers to take their turn at a pole run, and laid down four very consistent laps delivering a four-lap average of 230.704 mph, He held on to the outside of the front row until the last driver, and pole winner Marco Andretti posted the fastest time of the day 231.068 mph.

At 19 years old, VeeKay showed the maturity a1nd calm of a veteran to secure a second row start. As a result being the fastest rookie in the 33 car field, VeeKay received a $10,000 award from American Dairy.

“I didn’t know that!” exclaimed VeeKay. “That is a great surprise! That is my first-ever dollar I’ve made in racing. Real happy with that!

“It was a great qualifying effort. I It was a good run. The wind was a llttle tough on the last lap. I stayed flat for four laps and that was my aim. I think being the only Chevy (in Fast Nine), being fourth is amazing!”

Driving for Ed Carpenter, one of the most successful drivers and team owners at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, VeeKay had the benefit of the best leadership and guidance a rookie could get, and teammate Conor Daly has a lot of Indy 500 experience to share as the three ECR drivers prepare for next Sunday’s Indianpolis 500.

Next up on the schedule is Miller Lite Carb Day, Friday, Aug. 21, final practice for the Indianapolis 500. Then "The Greatest Spectacle in Racing" on Sunday, Aug. 23 at 1:00 p.m. ET live on NBC.

NO. 21 RINUS VEEKAY, SONAX ED CARPENTER RACING CHEVROLET: “I know we have a great race car. It is hard to say as a rookie, (winning) is my goal. But I have to be realistic. But it is the Indy 500 and anything can happen. But I try not to think about it so it doesn’t distract me. But I think we are getting close.

“Ed can teach me everything. He has so much experience here. Conor has so many starts here. It is so valuable for me. It’s so great for me to have such a team with great teammates and engineers around me that have so muh experience that they bring all of that experience over to me.”