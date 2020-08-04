DGR Crosley ARCA Menards Series Advance: Michigan International Speedway

Anthony Alfredo returns to his former team for the ARCA Menards Series race on Sunday at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn. He will compete in the No. 17 Crosley Brands Ford Fusion for the 100-lap race. Alfredo raced for DGR-Crosley in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series for 13 races in 2019. He earned two top-10 finishes in the Truck Series before moving up to the NASCAR Xfinity Series this season, where he has scored one top-five and six top-10 finishes in 10 starts to date.

Michigan was one of the truck races Alfredo ran last year, so he is looking forward to going back to a track where he has prior experience. He had been running in the top five toward the end of the race until an accident took out all three DGR-Crosley trucks, including Alfredo, leaving him in 26th place.

Alfredo will race the same No. 17 Ford Fusion which Tanner Gray finished fifth in at Kansas Speedway in July.

The ARCA Menards Series VizCom 200 from Michigan International Speedway will be run on Sunday, Aug. 9 at 1 p.m. ET. The race will be broadcast live on MAVTV and streamed live on NBC Gold TrackPass. The 100-lap race will be broken into segments with competition breaks on laps 30 and 60.

Alfredo on Michigan: "We've been working on scheduling this race since the start of the season. Because of Covid-19, we weren't sure exactly when we would be able to do it, but fortunately Michigan fell right in between my biggest break from the Xfinity side of things, so I'm excited to go fill that gap. It's going to be nice to get the band back together racing with DGR-Crosley again and go have some fun at Michigan. I didn't get to work with Blake (Bainbridge, crew chief) last year, but I know him and most of the guys who will be on my team, so that helps with the chemistry. I'm glad I get to go to Michigan. It's a fun track and I was able to run a Truck Series race with them last year, so there is some consistency which will be helpful."