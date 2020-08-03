Ford Performance and Keselowski Win at Loudon

Ford Performance and Roush Yates Engines won their third straight race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway with Brad Keselowski during the Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 (Kevin Harvick 2018 and 2019). Keselowski’s win was his third for the NASCAR Cup Series 2020 season. This marked Team Penske’s 50th NCS series win with Ford Performance and Roush Yates Engines since 2013.



“Congratulations to Roger, Brad, Jeremy, and everyone at Team Penske,” said Doug Yates, President and CEO of Roush Yates Engines. “The Ford Mustangs ran strong at New Hampshire Motor Speedway and it was great to see the teams of Team Penske, Stewart-Haas Racing, and Wood Brother Racing finish in the top 10. I’m looking forward to racing at Michigan International Speedway this upcoming weekend and thankful for the leadership and commitment from Ford Motor Company.”



Keselowski led the final 81 laps to finish 1.647 seconds ahead of Denny Hamlin in the 318 mile race. In total, Keselowski’s No. 2 Ford Mustang led a total of 184 out of 301 laps and won Stage 2. Six Fords finished in the top-10, with Team Penske teammate Joey Logano in P4, Stewart- Haas Racing Kevin Harvick in P5, Wood Brothers Racing Matt DiBenedetto in P6, Stewart-Haas Racing teammates Aric Almirola in P7, and rookie Cole Custer in P8.



“We’ve had a lot of great races this year with the 2 car, but we just haven’t really went out and kind of dominated a race,” said Keselowski. “Talking to Jeremy Bullins and like, ‘Man, what do we need to get to the next level? We’re right there. We need to go out and just dominate a race,’ and that’s what today was for us with the Western Star/Alliance parts Ford Mustang. I’m really proud of my team and the effort that they gave today. A great race car and to all the Team Penske, thank you. It’s so great to be racing back in front of fans again. It feels like forever, so welcome back, guys.”



Ford leads all manufacturers with 11 Mustang race wins while Stewart-Haas and Kevin Harvick lead the owner and driver points standings in NCS.



The NASCAR Cup Series travels to Michigan International Speedway for a double header on Saturday, August 8th and Sunday August 9th while the NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Road America.



In the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge Series at Road America on Saturday afternoon, Multimatic finished P8 while PF Racing finished P13 with the 5.2L V8 Ford Engine. These Ford Mustangs will race again on August 22 – 23 at Virginia International Raceway.



