Drivers impressed by the EuroNASCAR car after first edition of the NWES Summer Camp

The first EuroNASCAR Summer Camp is in the books. The perfect occasion to have a taste of the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series car and fine tune driving skill ahead of the upcoming season, the two-day test session left the drivers who took part in it impressed by the performances and the unique character of the NWES car.



Numerous drivers came to the NWES test track in Fontenay Le Comte with the most diverse background. Among them were future EuroNASCAR 2 driver Vladimiros Tziortzis, WEC driver Oliver Webb, BTCC driver Daniel Rowbottom, GT racing veteran Will Powell and Legend Cars youngster Leevi Lintukanto. Veterans the likes of Thomas Ferrando and Lucas Lasserre put their experience at disposal of the newcomers.



Collecting his #1 Remedica Ford Mustang for Alex Caffi Motorsport, Vladimiros Tziortzis used the NWES Summer Camp to make his debuts and prepare for the September 12-13 EuroNASCAR 2 season opener at Vallelunga, Italy. The Cyprian received important advice from former NASCAR Whelen Euro Series champion Lucas Lasserre and steadily progressed in his knowledge of the European NASCAR car.



“I am very pleased with how both days went, we worked a lot on my driving style and I improved every time I went on track. This is the most important thing for now. I learned many things and I think we took a big step forward. Now we have to keep building from here and improving,” said Tziortzis, who boasts experience in Formula 4 and Formula 3. “I want to thank the whole Nascar Whelen Euro Series staff for this chance to prepare for Vallelunga and also Lucas Lasserre for being next to me during two days. With his experience and his suggestions I was able to try many different things.”



Current WEC driver and Former European and Asian Le Mans Series champion Oliver Webb was among those who sampled a EuroNASCAR car for the first time at Fontenay.



“It was great to experience such a different car and meet the EuroNASCAR team. It’s obviously a very different car from what I’m used to – from the LMP cars to the electric cars – since it’s all manual,” said the 29-year-old British driver. “It has power with very little downforce and it’s all about side-by-side racing, which is great fun. It was a very good day and I met very nice people. Hopefully I can get more experience in the car soon!”



Eclectic British racing driver and Motus One Managing Director Will Powell also drove a NASCAR Whelen Euro Series for the first time in representation of Motus One Racing.



“We were happy to participate in these EuroNASCAR tests and despite the pandemic, it was great to make a quick journey to France between our national race weekends,” declared Powell, whose team serves as factory organization for Brabham Automotive. “I was surprised and impressed by the EuroNASCAR’s dynamics, reactions to driver inputs and performance. It’s a truly raw and involving race car but the stereotypes about how an American stock car handles on a road course were quickly dispelled. I really enjoyed it and we look forward to entering the EuroNASCAR series as soon as this season and also working with our racing customers in the UK to bring them to NWES.”



At 18 years of age, Leevi Lintukanto was the youngest to take the wheel at Fontenay Le Comte. Despite his short experience on Legend Cars in his home country, the Finnish driver took little time to get acquainted with the powerful EuroNASCAR V8 beasts.



“It was a really nice opportunity to test the car and the whole team was really professional. Handling the gearbox was the only difficulty I found, but I learned quite rapidly. Every run was better and better and I drove plenty of stints,” said Lintukanto. “We also tested with different tires and I really like it. I had two very good days and now I know exactly what I want. I want to drive the EuroNASCAR car. Many thanks to Jerome Galpin and Lucas Lasserre for the support.”



The NASCAR Whelen Euro Series will be back in action on September 12-13 with the 2020 season opener at the Autodromo Piero Taruffi of Vallelunga, Rome.

NWES PR