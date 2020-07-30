DGR Crosley ARCA Menards Series Advance: Toledo Speedway

Thad Moffitt will make his third and fourth starts at Toledo (Ohio) Speedway this weekend in the ARCA Menards Series doubleheader. In fact, Moffitt earned his first top-10 finish in the ARCA Series at Toledo when he finished 10th in 2018. He also competed there in 2017, but an accident ended his day early.
Moffitt, the grandson of NASCAR legend Richard Petty, has achieved the best results of his career so far this season. Prior to 2020, he had 15 starts with four top-10 finishes. This year alone, he has five top-10 and two top-five finishes in eight starts. The doubleheader at Toledo was not originally on Moffitt's ARCA schedule, but he was able to secure funding to add these two races in hopes of being able to run the full season.
Moffitt will be driving the same No. 46 Richard Petty Performance Plus Oil Ford Fusion which he raced at Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway, Lucas Oil Raceway outside Indianapolis and Iowa Speedway in Newton. He was 18th at Phoenix after a blown tire, fifth at Lucas Oil Raceway and 10th at Iowa.
The ARCA Menards Series doubleheader from Toledo Speedway will be run on Friday, July 31 at 8 p.m. ET and Saturday, August 1 at 6 p.m. ET. Both races will be broadcast live on MAVTV and streamed on NBC Gold Trackpass. The 200-lap races will be broken into segments with competition breaks on laps 75 and 150.
Moffitt on Toledo: "I like the racing style at Toledo. I like how the track races and the atmosphere there, although we don't get to have fans this weekend. I've been pretty successful there in the past and I've had a few bad breaks. One year I was racing for seventh, or eighth and ended up getting in the infield grass a little with my left-front tire and spun into the foam blocks. All in all, I really like Toledo. I think it's going to be really important to keep our car clean there the first night. I think the second night will be more racy since nobody wants to pull out the backup car for Saturday. We'll get what we get on Friday, talk about it and then come back on Saturday with maybe a little better game plan, or if we do well we'll just leave it the same and not touch it. It just depends on how it goes Friday night."