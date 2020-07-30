DGR Crosley ARCA Menards Series Advance: Toledo Speedway

Hailie Deegan is ready to return to a short track this weekend and she will get two chances with an ARCA Menards Series doubleheader at Toledo (Ohio) Speedway. She shook off her bad luck last weekend with a ninth-place finish at Kansas Speedway in Kansas City after two consecutive DNFs.

The the 19-year-old has one prior ARCA start at Toledo. Last year she started 12th and finished 18th after an accident ended her race on lap 30 of 152. Needless to say, she did not get a lot of experience from that race, but does have notes from the laps she did run, as well as practice and qualifying.

The DGR-Crosley team is taking the same Monster Energy Ford Fusion which Deegan raced at Lucas Oil Raceway outside Indianapolis and Iowa Speedway in Newton. She was third at Lucas Oil and 18th at Iowa after a track bar mount broke while she was running in second place.

The ARCA Menards Series doubleheader from Toledo Speedway will be run on Friday, July 31 at 8 p.m. ET and Saturday, August 1 at 6 p.m. ET. Both races will be broadcast live on MAVTV and steamed on NBC Gold Trackpass. The 200-lap races will be broken into segments with competition breaks on laps 75 and 150.