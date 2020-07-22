OPTIMA Batteries Fuels Its Need for Speed by Adding Two New PowerPro Ambassadors: Tanner Foust and Vaughn Gittin Jr.

OPTIMA® Batteries, a leading brand of Clarios, announces a formal partnership with two new racers, Tanner Foust and Vaughn Gittin Jr. Both drivers will be joining the OPTIMA PowerPro Ambassador ranks, a position held by some of motorsports’ leading drivers.

“We are thrilled to be bringing Tanner and Vaughn onto the OPTIMA team,” said Cam Douglass, director of marketing, OPTIMA Batteries, Clarios. “We have been a fan of both racers for years and are excited to officially have them wearing OPTIMA’s logo.”

Tanner Foust is a versatile and multi-talented driver known for his supreme car control and a proven track record of placements and wins. He is a four-time U.S. RallyCross champion, four-time X Games gold medalist for RallyCross and Gymkhana, and two-time Formula Drift champion. His varied race experience includes multiple years of open-wheel competition, the Pikes Peak Hill Climb, rally racing, various types of sports car racing and the SCORE Baja. Additionally, Foust was a co-host of the American version of the motoring television series Top Gear.

“I’m very excited to be partnering with OPTIMA Batteries!” said Foust. “It’s not very well-known but OPTIMA Batteries was my first racing sponsor back in 1997 while driving in SCCA club and pro racing! I’m proud to be an ambassador of a company that is so dedicated to pushing the limits of consumer battery technology, on and off the track.”

Vaughn Gittin Jr., one of drifting’s most iconic figures and a formidable force in ULTRA4 Racing, had been a long-time fan of OPTIMA before becoming a PowerPro Ambassador. Gittin, a self-taught driver, has earned a World Championship and Formula Drift championship as well as a championship in the ULTRA4 4500 class; and finished third overall in the ULTRA4 4400 class last year. His machines, the Monster Energy Nitto Tire Ford Mustang RTR and the ULTRA4 Ford Bronco “Brocky,” are two of the most identifiable in their respective series.

“I am pumped to announce this new partnership with OPTIMA,” said Vaughn. “We have been using their REDTOPS and YELLOWTOPS in most of the builds that I get to strap into and have fun in since I can remember. I love working with fun brands that support my passion and it only makes sense to partner up with the Ultimate Power Source.”

The OPTIMA PowerPro Ambassador is a coveted ambassador program that allows racers of all segments access to OPTIMA’s technology and events. This news of Foust and Gittin joining the OPTIMA PowerPro Ambassador program comes amidst OPTIMA’s new website launch and the release of OPTIMA’s H7 battery later this summer.