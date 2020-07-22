DGR Crosley ARCA Menards Series Advance: Kansas Speedway

Thad Moffitt will make his first start at Kansas Speedway in Kansas City on Friday in the ARCA Menards Series. Not only will it be his first start at Kansas, but only his fourth start on an intermediate track in his career. In his previous three starts on mile-and-a-half tracks, he has two top-10 finishes at Charlotte Motor Speedway and Chicago Speedway in 2019. He finished 15th after an accident ended his race early at Kentucky Speedway two weeks ago.
Moffitt, the grandson of NASCAR legend Richard Petty, has achieved the best results of his career so far this season. Prior to 2020, he had 15 starts with four top-10 finishes. This year alone, he has four top-10 and two top-five finishes in seven starts. His fifth-place finishes at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway and Lucas Oil Raceway outside of Indianapolis are his best in the ARCA Menards Series to date.
On Friday, Moffitt will be driving the same Ford Fusion which Tanner Gray drove at Pocono (Pa.) Raceway last month.
The Dawn 150 will be live on FS1 at 10 p.m. ET on Friday. The race will be 100 laps and 150 miles. There will be scheduled competition breaks at, or around laps 30 and 60.
Moffitt on Kansas: "I've never raced at Kansas, but I heard that it is pretty similar to Kentucky, so after running there two weeks ago we have a good baseline. We worked on our car all day and got better, but we still lacked a little bit of handling and speed. I think we'll have a good baseline going into Kansas and hopefully turn it into a good, positive race, since we need one for sure right now."