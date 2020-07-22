DGR Crosley ARCA Menards Series Advance: Kansas Speedway

Hailie Deegan is ready to get back on track, literally and figuratively, Friday at Kansas Speedway in Kansas City. After not finishing outside of the top 10 all season in the ARCA Menards Series, the last two races have not gone well for the 19-year-old rookie. She was hooked into the wall while running third with 24 laps remaining at Kentucky Speedway on July 11. Last weekend a broken track bar ended her day while running second at Iowa Speedway. Deegan is ready to restart her top-10 streak this Friday at Kansas.

The Temecula, Calif., native has one prior ARCA start at Kansas. Last year she competed in the series' season finale there. She started 12th and finished eighth in her first start at an intermediate track. Kansas will be only the second intermediate-track race for the ARCA Menards Series this season, the other being Kentucky two weeks ago.

The DGR-Crosley team is taking a Monster Energy Ford Fusion which Deegan has not raced yet this season. It has been a backup car for some races and was in the DGR-Crosley stable last year before being rebuilt as a Fusion in the off season.

The Dawn 150 will be live on FS1 at 10 p.m. ET on Friday. The race will be 100 laps and 150 miles. There will be scheduled competition breaks at, or around laps 30 and 60.