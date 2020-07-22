Richmond Raceway (Richmond) will host Track Laps for Charity presented by Sheetz on Saturday, Aug. 15 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Track Laps for Charity provide fans the opportunity to drive their personal vehicles around America’s Premier Short Track for

Super DIRTcar Series and Orange County Fair Speedway management have agreed to cancel the Tuesday, July 28 “Battle on the Midway” Series race due to the ongoing COVID-19 restrictions.

Both organizations are looking forward to getting back on track with the Eastern States 200 on Sunday, Oct. 25.

“Orange County promoter Brett Hearn went into great detail and time in an attempt to make the Super DIRTcar Series event work at Orange County,” Super DIRTcar Series Director Dean Reynolds said.

“Unfortunately with New York State restrictions, and now with the track having to hold off on the drive-In section, we both felt best to cancel the show and move the focus to Eastern States Weekend. Brett still wants to give the DIRTcar Big Blocks a show on the July 28 date and is looking to put together another type of program to give the gang a race to run.”

Orange County’s return to weekly DIRTcar action plus the Eastern States 200 coming back to the Series schedule created a lot of buzz around the Middletown oval.

“We are all very disappointed. Orange County is my home track where my dad and I grew up watching racing. I saw Brett Hearn’s first race!” Reynolds said.

“And I can tell how much Brett is disappointed as he followed the Series for so many years. He loves the Series and really wanted to have this event in his first year at the promotional helm.”

The Super DIRTcar Series Big Block Modifieds kick off their return to racing on Wednesday, July 29th at the Bridgeport Motorsports Park in Swedesboro, New Jersey.

Super DIRTcar Series PR