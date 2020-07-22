Kofoid, Windom Top Toyotas In USAC At Red Dirt Raceway

Buddy Kofoid placed fourth and Chris Windom was fifth as the top finishing Toyotas in the USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget Championship’s Midwest Midget Championship finale at Red Dirt Raceway, Tuesday night.

Kofoid jumped sixth to fourth on the last lap as he passed fellow Toyota drivers Windom and Emerson Axsom, who finished sixth. In addition, Cannon McIntosh placed seventh, Tyler Thomas was ninth and Andrew Layser was tenth, giving Toyota six of the top-10 finishers.

The USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget Championship returns to the track on August 4 at Grandview Speedway for the opening night of Pennsylvania Midget Week.

Notes:

- Series point leader Chris Windom has now registered top-five finishes in 14 of 15 races this season

- With his sixth-place finish tonight, 15-year-old Emerson Axsom has now finished in the top six in three consecutive races after previously scoring a fifth at Caney Valley and a runner-up finish at Jefferson County over the weekend.

TRD PR