Garrett Smith Breaks Into Victory Lane At Cochran Motor Speedway

Garrett Smith secured his second victory of the season in 602 late model competition Sunday evening at Georgia’s Cochran Motor Speedway.

Smith opened the evening by setting fast time overall, which earned him a starting spot on the front row for the 20-lap feature. However, the 16-year-old had his work cut out for him at the three-eighths-mile dirt oval.

For the first 15 laps the Barry Wright Race Cars developmental driver found himself battling for positions inside the top-three. He traded positions lap after lap, but eventually he moved into the lead with five laps to go. A caution flag on the final lap forced a one-lap dash to the finish, but Smith held serve and earned the victory.

“We set fast time in Group B, which put us on the outside pole,” Smith said. “The first 10 or 15 laps of the race I spent battling for first, second or third. It felt like every lap we were trading positions, it was some of the best racing I’ve done this year. I finally got a good restart and stuck it to the bottom and got a good run and was able to pull into the lead. It felt really good to win that race after all the battling we did during the feature.

“I have to thank my parents for supporting me and helping me do this. Also a big thank you to my crew chiefs Pat Sellers and Brock Wise and my tire guy, Kurt Starling,” Smith continued. “I wouldn’t be able to do this without Barry Wright Race Cars, MPM Marketing, Wiley X, Dirt Car Lift, TMC, BKP Art, Atlanta Paving and Concrete and, of course, the fans and everyone else who supports us.”

While the victory may have been sweet for Smith, he said the most gratifying thing he did on Sunday was visit with a young cancer patient named Aiden, who was attending Sunday’s race as part of the Thumbs Up For A Cure Racing program.

“My girlfriend Lauren and I went to meet Aiden before the race and we brought him some t-shirts and hats,” Smith said. “We spent awhile talking with him. He’s a really brave young man and I was proud to represent him during the race and I was even prouder to be able to win the race for him. Hopefully he had just as much fun as we did.”