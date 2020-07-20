Windom, Bryson On Podium At USAC Caney Valley

Chris Windom placed second and Kaylee Bryson was third as the top finishing Toyota drivers at the USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget Championship’s feature at Caney Valley Speedway, Sunday night. The race was the third of four in USAC’s Midwest Midget Championship.

The second-place showing gives Windom nine podiums and 13 top-four finishes in 14 USAC races this season. The Tucker-Boat Motorsports driver owns a commanding 121-point championship lead.

Bryson, who started from the pole and led the opening lap, earned her first USAC podium on Sunday. Her third-place finish marks the first podium by a woman in a USAC national midget feature since Holly Shelton placed third at Lawrenceburg in 2017. It comes just over a week after matching the all-time best feature showing with a second in a POWRi event at Humboldt Speedway. The 19-year-old now has three overall podium finishes in her rookie season with Keith Kunz Motorsports and Toyota.

Bryson wasn’t the only teen to shine on Sunday as 15-year-old Emerson Axsom earned his second top-five finish in two nights after narrowly missing his first USAC win with a second Saturday night at Jefferson County.

Ace McCarthy would come home in seventh and Andrew Layser was ninth to give Toyota five of the top-nine finishing positions on the night.

The USAC National Midget Championship closes out its Midwest Midget Championship at Red Dirt Raceway in Meeker, Oklahoma, Tuesday night.

TRD PR