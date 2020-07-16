Chip Ganassi Racing First to Complete Extreme E Driver Lineup by Signing American Kyle LeDuc

Chip Ganassi Racing (CGR) announced today the signing of their second Extreme E driver, Kyle LeDuc, a six-time Pro-4 Short Course Off-Road Champion with a record of 101 victories, giving CGR the first complete driver lineup in the new series. Previously, CGR was the first Extreme E team to announce a driver, confirming Off-road Truck Champion and X Games medalist Sara Price for the 2021 season. LeDuc and Price will wrangle a 550-horsepower, electric SUV in extreme environments around the world that have been damaged or affected by climate and environmental issues.

“I am beyond excited to announce that I will be driving in the Extreme E series for Chip Ganassi Racing," LeDuc added. Not only do I get to drive these fully electric 4-wheel drive cars around the world, but I get to do it for the man himself, the biggest team in motorsports, Chip Ganassi Racing. I was born and raised around racing with my family and to see the desire and determination in Chip and the entire team to be successful and win in this newly developed form of motorsports has given me the drive to bring victories to this program. The 2021 Extreme E series is going to be groundbreaking and we are going in with the goal of victory! I’m looking forward to working with my teammate, Sara Price. Some of the unprecedented features of this new series will be splitting these races 50/50 and racing worldwide in climate-affected areas. This is a huge opportunity for all involved and we cannot wait to get this thing started!”

Extreme E’s five-race global voyage, spanning four continents, will highlight the impact of climate change and human activity on some of the world’s most remote locations, while promoting sustainability and the adoption of electric vehicles to help protect the planet.