Kyle Leduc Wins the Weekend at the COR ERX Off-Road National Race

Thursday, Jul 16
Kyle Leduc Wins the Weekend at the COR ERX Off-Road National Race

Kyle Leduc and Toyo Tires® kicked off the month of July with a perfect weekend, winning both Pro 4 races on Friday and Saturday at the inaugural Championship Off-Road (COR) series season opener at Minnesota’s ERX Motor Park. He relied on the all-new Toyo® Open Country® A/T III tires to get him to the finish line and achieve his 100th short course win of his impressive career. 

Held in Elk River, MN, the race presented a fast pace 14-lap track for the Pro 4 Trucks. Leduc and his #99 Monster Energy / Toyo Tires / WD-40 / Ford Raptor Pro 4 Truck started both races at the poll position after back-to-back strong performances in qualifying.

Leduc was the fastest in practice and qualifying on both days, winning each race while setting the fastest lap time in both races. He completed the perfect race weekend by beating out a tough field of competitors.

“This weekend was the start to our long awaited 2020 Pro 4 season,” said Kyle Leduc. “For the first time in history the Pro 4 class is required to run on DOT tires and we were able to bring the best tire and adapt to make it the fastest truck on the track. We captured back to back victories and achieved the 100th and 101st win of my career, all thanks to having the right tire.”

Leduc is a six-time Pro 4 champion in the Lucas Oil® Off-Road Racing Series and his victories over the weekend continue an impressive streak for Toyo Tires and Team Toyo drivers who have won many of the major desert races and short course races since April of 2019.

“It’s great to see Kyle back on the track and back at the top of the podium,” said Stan Chen, senior manager, sponsorships and events, Toyo Tire U.S.A. Corp.  “These wins are a great testament to his driving and the durability and performance of our new Open Country A/T III tires. These tires have been winning over dealers and consumers since the Spring, and now they are winners on the track too.”

To learn more about the all-new Toyo Open Country A/T III all-terrain tire, visit https://www.toyotires.com/product/open-country-at3.

