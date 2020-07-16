Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series At U.S. 36 Raceway This Friday

Back in the Show-Me State for the 107th time with the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network, the series will make their fifth appearance at the high-banked U.S. 36 Raceway since 2005 on Friday, July 17.

Returning in 2019 after a six-year hiatus, Canada's Thomas Kennedy took the lead on Lap 12 for his third career victory against the National Tour over a 32 car field that was co-sanctioned with the Racinboys.com ASCS Warrior Region presented by Impact Signs, Awnings, and Wraps.

Friday's showdown will again be sanctioned with the Racinboys.com ASCS Warrior Region presented by Impact Signs, Awnings, and Wraps and offers teams a $3,000 to win, $400 to start A-Feature. All non-transferring drivers receive $150.

Pits on Friday, July 17, opens at Noon with Grandstands opening at 5:00 P.M. Hot Laps begin at 7:00 P.M. Racing goes green at 8:00 P.M. (CT) and includes IMCA Modifieds and E-Mods. General Admission is $25, Seniors and Military get in for $22, and kids 12 and under are free into the grandstands.

U.S. 36 Raceway is located at the U.S. 36 and MO 33 Junctions. The track's physical address is 9850 MO-33 in Osborn, Mo. From I-35, take U.S. 36 West approximately seven-miles, then turn north to the track. More information on the high-banked oval, the complete lineup of events, and event tickets can be found online at http://www. us36racewaydirttrack.com .

Live coverage is available for those who cannot make the trip on http://www.racinboys.com .

For other news, notes, and information on the American Sprint Car Series, from the National Tour to any of the Regional Tours that make up ASCS Nation in 2020, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com , follow on Facebook, on Instagram, and Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).