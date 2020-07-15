Tickets On Sale For My Place Hotels 360 Knoxville Nationals presented by Great Southern Bank

The days are counting down quickly to the 30th Annual My Place Hotels 360 Knoxville Nationals presented by Great Southern Bank, and tickets are going fast for the three-night, $15,000 to win affair.

Happening August 6, 7, and 8 at the famed Knoxville Raceway in Knoxville, Iowa, the My Place Hotels 360 Knoxville Nationals presented by Great Southern Bank will have a maximum capacity of 7,000 spectators per night. Tickets can be purchased at http://www. knoxvilleraceway.com or the speedway box office. Suite tickets are sold out.

There will be social distancing guidelines in effect for the event.

All Grandstand seating is General Admission only.

Seating will be in even-numbered rows only.

There must be three empty seats between groups in a row.

If you have suite tickets, everyone will have their temperature checked before being allowed to enter the elevator or enter the stairwell.

Elevator capacity will be limited to four people unless everyone is going to the same suite.

For everyone’s safety, Knoxville Raceway asks that no one visits suites other than their own.

Event entries continue to roll in every day. All entries must be done online at https://garys166276. typeform.com/to/vLPEH4CR .

Information regarding the postponed NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s is online at https://www. knoxvilleraceway.com/Article/ 2291/60th-nos-energy-drink- knoxville-nationals-presented- by-caseys-postponed-until- august-2021 .

