GMS Racing ARCA Kentucky Recap

Notes & Quotes:—

- Sam Mayer topped the charts in Saturday's sole practice session at Kentucky Speedway, but would start 15th as the field was set by owner points. It took only three laps for Mayer to break into the top 10, and was sixth by the first race break of the day on Lap 30. The team took four tires and fuel during the break, but made no adjustments as Mayer was happy with his racecar.

- Mayer worked his way up to second place before a late race caution. Mayer was penalized for jumping the restart with 25 laps to go, but the caution flag flew and Mayer's penalty was to restart at the tail end of the field. Mayer battled from 10th to fourth in just a few short laps, but did not have enough time to recover and would ultimately finish fourth.

"We had an amazing California Strong Chevy and had a good chance to win. Really proud of my team and I learned a lot on my first intermediate start. Hopefully we can go and win in Iowa again next week!"