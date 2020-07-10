Rain Postpones Remainder of Summer Nationals Race at Peoria to July 21

Thursday, Jul 09 95
A thunderstorm ascended over the Peoria Speedway just after the completion of the DIRTcar Summit Racing Equipment Modified Nationals C-main, forcing DIRTcar officials to postpone the remainder of Thursday night's program to Tuesday, July 21.

The makeup program will resume with the DIRTcar Late Model C-main, Late Model Feature, Summit Modified Feature and Crate Modified Feature.

For all further updates from the DIRTcar Summer Nationals, stay tuned to DIRTcarSummerNationals.com and be sure to follow us on social media @SummerNationals.

DIRTcar Series PR

Speedway Digest Staff

