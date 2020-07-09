AFT Launches Ticket Sales for Roof Systems Dallas Half-Mile

American Flat Track announced today that tickets are live for its return to Devil's Bowl Speedway in Mesquite, TX for an unmissable back-to-back race weekend. The Roof Systems Dallas Half-Mile presented by Law Tigers will bring the heart-pumping action of American Flat Track to the Lone Star State on Friday, September 25 and Saturday, September 26 .

Located just 20 minutes from downtown Dallas, this half-mile black clay racetrack is best known as the birthplace of the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series. Nearly three decades since AFT's last running at this venue, this racetrack presents a new challenge and level playing field for today's competitors.

Right in the backyard of its entitlement sponsor - Roof Systems of Dallas, Texas - fans can look forward to a showing from the Roof Systems team strongly represented in all three classes of AFT competition - the AFT SuperTwins presented by Vance & Hines class, the AFT Production Twins class and the AFT Singles presented by Russ Brown Motorcycle Attorneys class.

Tickets begin at just $25 with a multi-day discount of $10-off each pair of Friday/Saturday General Admission passes purchased in advance. As always, children 12 and under are admitted free to GA areas with the purchase of an Adult GA ticket, so bring the kids for the most exciting two-wheeled racing weekend of 2020.

Tickets for AFT's return to the historic Devil's Bowl Speedway for the 2020 Roof Systems Dallas Half-Mile I and Dallas Half-Mile II presented by Law Tigers doubleheader weekend on Friday, September 25 and Saturday, September 26 are available now at www.americanflattrack.com.

For more information on American Flat Track visit www.americanflattrack.com .