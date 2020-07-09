Ryan Huff set to tackle Kentucky Speedway debut

ARCA Menards Series rookie driver Ryan Huff heads to Kentucky Speedway eyeing his second career top-10 finish in Saturday afternoon’s General Tire 150.



While Huff has never been to the 1.5-mile Kentucky Speedway, the ARCA newcomer is remaining optimistic about competing in his seventh race of the season.



“It’s just about taking the approach that I’ve done all season long,” said Huff. “It’s another new track for me and it’s going to take a little bit of time to adapt, but once I get comfortable I hope we can make some huge strides in the race.”



In the first half-dozen ARCA races this season, Huff has experienced a wide variety of race tracks from all shapes and sizes but this weekend’s race will mark his debut at the traditional intermediate track – which has become a norm in the upper ranks of NASCAR.



“NASCAR is where I want to be so I have to embrace these opportunities, especially at places like Kentucky,” added Huff. “I’ve been very fortunate to race at places like Daytona, Talladega, Pocono – but I’m looking forward to Kentucky and seeing what these mile-and-a-half tracks are all about.”



To get Huff adjusted for the upcoming 100 laps at Kentucky, the series’ will hold an hour practice session just two and a half hour before the race. For Huff, that practice time is crucial not only for the experience but also knowing how his car may handle in the opening laps of the race.



“We’re going to be practicing with the track conditions being pretty similar towards race time, that should be a big help. I just want to stay on the lead lap, learn and see if we can get another top-10 finish.”



Completing in the first five races of the 2020 season, Huff enters the General Tire 150, a respectable seventh in the championship standings and while the remainder of their schedule remains in flux, Huff believes as long as they can continue to show improvements – he hopes he’ll be around the series’ for a while.



“We’re doing everything we can right now to be a part of the series every week,” sounded Huff. “We have a lot of great partners and we’re working with them to fulfill our commitments and hope they might add a couple more races down the stretch.



“If we can keep putting solid finishes together on the track, I hope the door will open that we can be on that starting grid every week. We’re going to try until we can’t no more.”



HB Hankins will assume the role as the primary partner of Huff’s No. 10 Ford Fusion for the sixth race of the season.



In addition to HB Hankins, Land & Coates and Southeastern Services will serve as associate marketing partners for the event.



Huff, a native of Williamsburg, Va. is one of six drivers to compete in every ARCA Menards Series race thus far in 2020. He is just one point behind Chandler Smith for sixth in the championship standings.



Following Kentucky Speedway, Huff hopes to return to ARCA Menards Series action at Iowa Speedway on July 18, 2020 for the Shore Lunch 150. For more on Ryan Huff, follow him on Twitter (@driverRyanHuff) and like him on Facebook (@driverRyanHuff).



The General Tire 150 (100 laps | 150 miles) is the sixth of 20 races on the 2020 ARCA Menards Series schedule. Practice begins Sat., Jul. 11 with a forty-five-practice session from 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. The race is set to take the green flag shortly after 2:30 p.m. The event will be televised live on FOX Sports 1 (FS1), while ARCARacing.com will stream live timing and scoring throughout the entire weekend festivities. All times are local (Eastern).



RHR PR