Kody King Heads To Indianapolis With CRA Junior Late Models

After spending the last month racing Legend cars, Kody King is ready to switch gears and turn his attention to the second race of the Victory Custom Trailers CRA Junior Late Model Series season.

King, 13, will travel to the Indianapolis Speedrome this Saturday to take part in the 25-lap event for the tour, which is designed to give young drivers between the ages of 10 and 15 an introduction to full-sized late models.

The Lee Faulk Racing and Development driver made his Victory Custom Trailers CRA Junior Late Model Series debut on June 13 at Indiana’s Anderson Speedway, earning a sixth-place finish.

“We’ve been keeping busy racing our Legend car all over the Midwest so I can stay sharp,” said King. “I’m really looking forward to going to the Speedrome to drive the late model again. I learned a lot in my first race at Anderson and I hope I can do even better on Saturday.”

Since the last Victory Custom Trailers CRA Junior Late Model Series event, King has earned three top-five and five top-10 overall finishes in events featuring multiple classes in one feature and multiple class podium finishes. This year he’s competed in 10 Legend car events, finishing inside the top-10 in nine of those 10 races and scoring one class victory.