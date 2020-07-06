Western Midget Racing fires off for three races in eight days

Western Midget Racing makes its long-awaited return to the dirt bullrings of California, with three races over eight days for the Ecotec-powered Midget cars. The WMR will invade one of its home race tracks with events at Ocean Speedway in Watsonville, Calif. on Friday July 10th and Friday July 17th, followed by the series’ inaugural jaunt at Petaluma Speedway on July 18th.

All three events will be open to WMR-legal competitors only and have attracted a strong roster of drivers ready to battle for victory. WMR utilizes affordable General Motors-powered Midgets, using production engines from 2006-2012. The events will be streamed by Speed Shift TV and Flo Racing as all three are closed to spectators due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Fresno’s David Prickett led the WMR contingent with five victories in 2019, split across three wins at Ocean Speedway and two wins at Ventura Raceway. His chief competition came from Randi Pankratz, who was denied victory lane throughout the season but won the Ventura points and finished second to Prickett in the Ocean points. She podiumed on nearly ten occasions during the season.

The remaining dates for the 2020 Western Midget Racing season are still unconfirmed, as most tracks in California are taking their programs on a week-to-week basis. WMR will make all attempts to complete a full 2020 season and have made contacts with new venues to aid in that effort.

Part of the motivating factor for series officials to get 2020 underway is the series’ tremendous growth. Friday’s event is expected to attract a strong contingent of drivers. The Neverlift Motorsports/David Prickett outfit will field entries for David Prickett, Clovis’ Jackson Dukes, and Jon Santibanes. Chris Slay will field at least two cars with 2019 Ventura Raceway fourth in points Tyler Slay and 2019 Dixon Speedway champion Norman Harley Rose at the controls.

Brentwood’s Blake Bower is another Micro Sprint graduate aiming at the WMR ranks. Tyler Dolacki, Pacific Grove’s Greg Edenholm, and BCRA Hall of Famer Cameron Beard are expected to compete. Newcomers to the series include Joey Bishop and Paul Sanders.

Pit gates open at 1:00 pm on Friday night at Ocean Speedway, located at the Santa Cruz Fairgrounds. The drivers meeting will be at 4:45 pm with hot laps to follow. WMR will join the Ocean Sprints presented by Taco Bravo, IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Sport Modifieds, Four Bangers, Police-N-Pursuit, and South Bay Dwarf Cars on a packed card. The events can be streamed live at either SpeedShiftTV.com or FloRacing.com

For more information about the Western Midget Racing series, visit www.WesternMidgetRacing.com or follow the series on Facebook.

WMR PR