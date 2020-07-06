MAVTV Motorsports Network Launches Free “MAVTV Select” Channel on VIZIO SmartCast® TVs

"New technology is changing the way we watch television. The development of TV apps and digital streaming services have provided viewers with unlimited options to consume video entertainment," stated Ed Niemi, Senior Vice President, Content Distribution & Strategic Partnerships, MAVTV Motorsports Network. "By tapping into our vast media library, we've created MAVTV Select, now available on VIZIO SmartCast TVs, to meet the rise in demand for digitally streaming content and expand our availability to motorsports fans throughout the U.S. and around the world."



MAVTV Select will broadcast content from the enormous Lucas Oil Studios library. Daily programming for MAVTV Select is said to remain independent from the existing linear channel. Therefore, LIVE race event programming will stay exclusively on the MAVTV Motorsports Network.



MAVTV Select is a free 24/7 channel dedicated to all motorsports and designed to complement the existing MAVTV Motorsports Network. From archived race events, to figure 8 racing, to car build shows, MAVTV Select will broadcast nothing but the best motorsports content.