GMS Racing ARCA Lucas Oil Recap

Notes & Quotes:—

- Sam Mayer qualified eighth for Friday night's Calypso 200. Mayer climbed to sixth in the opening laps and settled in for the first long run of the night, reporting his Brogdon Family Foundation Chevy was tight on the throttle. The first caution of the night came on the Lap 75 race break where the team pitted for two right side tires, fuel, a wedge and track bar adjustment.

- Mayer battled to gain the fourth position in the opening laps of the second run, making slight contact with the No. 17, but was able to continue with minimal damage. The 17-year-old took over the second position when the caution flew just past the halfway mark of the race. Crew chief Mardy Lindley brought Mayer down pit road during the second race break for four tires, fuel and a track bar adjustment. Mayer made a run on the lead late in the race, but was unable to complete the pass and ultimately finished second.

"I had a ton of fun today. We were so close again! I have to keep believing that first ARCA win will come soon. Thanks to Malcolm Brogdon for partnering with us today. We'll keep our heads high and move on to the next one."