Andretti Autosport GT4 Teams Announce New Associate Partnership

Andretti Autosport will welcome new partner, Gallant, into its portfolio of partners as the newest associate sponsor of Jarett Andretti’s No. 18 and No. 36 McLarens in the Pirelli GT4 Americas Sprint class for the remainder of the 2020 season.
Gallant’s Operations Director, Phill Laidlaw, commented “We are excited to be partnering with Andretti Autosport. Our two organisations share much synergy, embracing the same core values of determination, innovation and fortitude to achieve accomplishment. Our affiliation with Andretti Autosport will accelerate our expansion into wider markets.”
Gallant offers a broad scope of services to commercial building, including HVAC, plumbing, security systems, fire suppression, data cabling and back up generators. Gallant’s products and services are underpinned by the reassurance of a full service provided by specialized technical support. The core team of Gallant specialists operate out of three UK locations and provide national reaching support capabilities.
Driver Jarett Andretti added “We are very excited to have Gallant join the team for the remainder of 2020 and looking ahead to 2021. We are thrilled to have them join Andretti Autosport for their first venture into motorsports and look forward to continuing to grow with them into the future!”
Competition for this year’s Pirelli GT4 Americas championship is expected to resume July 9-12 at VIR, which will host races in both the Sprint and Sprint X categories.
