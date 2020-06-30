LIVE Race Coverage From a Variety of Different Disciplines Featured on LORTV July Broadcast Schedule

|
|
Four LIVE broadcasts from the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series (LOLMDS) are scheduled to kickstart the LIVE coverage for Lucas Oil Racing TV (LORTV) during the month of July. The LIVE race coverage begins Wednesday, July 8th, with the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series from Deer Creek Speedway and is followed by a second LIVE broadcast from Spring Valley, Minnesota, on Thursday, July 9th. However, Thursday’s broadcast is only available for yearly LORTV subscribers.
The LOLMDS then travels 130 miles west to Jackson, Minnesota, for the Clash at the Plex presented by State Bank of Fairmont which takes place at Jackson Motorplex. Live coverage is scheduled for Friday, July 10th and Saturday, July 11th, but you’ll have to be a yearly LORTV subscriber to watch these broadcasts.
After a six-day hiatus, LORTV brings back the LIVE race coverage with three consecutive LOLMDS broadcasts beginning with the NAPA Know How 500 race from Tri-City Speedway on Friday, July 17th. The LOLMDS action then moves to Lucas Oil Speedway on Saturday, July 18th, and Sunday, July 19th, for the 28th Annual Lucas Show-Me 100 and 14th Annual CMH Diamond Nationals; respectively. LIVE coverage from Saturday and Sunday’s racing is only available for yearly LORTV subscribers.
Sticking with the late model racing coverage, we have three additional LOLMDS broadcasts scheduled for July 23rd, 24th and 25th before the month of July comes to a close. All three broadcasts are available strictly for those who signed up for a yearly LORTV subscription.
Off road race fans will enjoy the return of the Lucas Off Road Racing Series (LOORRS) to LORTV on Friday, July 24th, and Saturday, July 25th, with LIVE coverage of the opening rounds for the LOORRS 2020 season from Wild West Motorsport Park in Sparks, Nevada.
Closing out the LIVE broadcasts in July is wheel-to-wheel racing courtesy of the American Sprint Car Series (ASCS) on Thursday, July 30th, and Friday, July 31st, with additional race action coming from the Lucas Pro Pulling League’s Watson Diesel Michigan National on Friday, July 31st.