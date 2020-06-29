NASCAR Hall of Fame sponsors "Historical Moments in the Firecracker 400"

The NASCAR Hall of Fame will sponsor the Historical Moments portion of the Firecracker 400 broadcasting on July 1 on the iRacing platform.



The NASCAR Hall of Fame-sponsored Historical Moments will juxtapose the excitement of a live eSports event with historical footage from Firecracker 400 races held at Daytona International Speedway. The segment will specifically highlight the races held from 1985-1987 in conjunction with the cars being used during the broadcast, which represent that era. The NASCAR Hall of Fame will also be shining a spotlight on some of its past inductees, 25 of whom were directly involved in the 1987 Firecracker 400.



“We are thrilled to be a part of this year's Firecracker 400 on the iRacing platform,” said Winston Kelley, executive director of the NASCAR Hall of Fame. “eSports is an exciting endeavor for NASCAR, and we're honored to help weave NASCAR's rich history into the technological innovation of this iRacing broadcast.”



The Firecracker 400 was a Fourth of July holiday tradition in the stock car world for more than 50 years in Daytona Beach, Florida. The eSports version of this event, founded by NASCAR drivers Landon Cassill and Parker Kligerman, is a re-creation of the classic race on the iRacing platform. The event is a tribute to stock car racing's past, with an open entry iRacing race using the recently released 1987 stock cars at the Legacy version of Daytona on the platform. The NASCAR Hall of Fame "Historical Moments in the Firecracker 400" will broadcast during the July 1 race.



The live broadcasts of the event are available on Twitch, Facebook, and YouTube. Follow the NASCAR Hall of Fame (@nascarhall) Landon Cassill (@landoncassill), Parker Kligerman (@pkligerman), and eRacr (@eRacr_gg) on Twitter and Instagram for news and updates.



