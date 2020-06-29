Semi Final 2 at the Charlotte Roval: Battle for the first ENES title heats up

The teams and drivers of the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series will make another virtual trip to the other side of the Atlantic on Tuesday to compete in the last regular season round of the EuroNASCAR Esports Series at the legendary Indianapolis Motor Speedway. With four different winners to kick off an exciting season on iRacing, the battle for the championship is heating up. Who will lead the field to the playoffs?



The Brickyard will be the perfect stage for another exciting ENES event thanks to the 4.192-kilometer GP road course layout, featuring 13 turns and the iconic banking of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s Turn 1.



With two drivers each in the top-4 and three drivers each in the top-10, DF1 Racing and Hendriks Motorsport are both doing exceptionally well in the EuroNASCAR Esports Series.



Entering the final round of the regular season, DF1 Racing’s Lasse Soerensen leads the championship standings with 105 points in his pocket. The Dane used consistency as his main weapon so far, but will need a win soon to keep his DF1 Racing Camaro at the top of the standings and bring 40 real-life Team Championship points to the Austrian #66 Chevy.



Two Hendriks Motorsport follow suit: Zandvoort winner Jeffrey Roeffen – the chief mechanic of the #7 Mustang driven by Martin Doubek – sits in second a mere three points behind Soerensen. His teammate and reigning NWES champion Loris Hezemans is now third with a six point gap to close from the leader and an 11-point advantage on DF1 Racing’s Andre Castro.



Ulysse Delsaux rounds out the top-5 for RDV Competition ahead of Tobias Dauenhauer (Hendriks Motorsport), Andreas Jochimsen (DF1 Racing), Bryan Crauwels (Braxx Racing), Alex Fontana (42 Racing) and Alon Day (PK Carsport), who missed the Zandvoort round.



Real-life NWES track partners will be represented by a strong line-up at the Brickyard. The Hockenheimring American Fan Fest will field the #479 Camaro for karting champion and simracer Philipp Bereswill. Autodrom Most will count on CNN Prima news reporter Jiri Slegl, who will compete on the #483 Most NASCAR Show Toyota Camry. Track marshal Claudio Sabatini will represent Valencia’s Circuit Ricardo Tormo at the wheel of the #413 Fordzilla Mustang.



The event’s format will once again provide an action-packed show. More than 70 drivers are entered in the event, but only 60 will battle for the win after a pre-qualifying session. Three 10-minute Heat races will transfer ten drivers each directly to the Main Event, while those left out will have another 10-minute Last Chance Qualifier to chase the final six transfer spots. The 30-minute, 36-car Main Event Race will crown the winner and award points for the ENES classification.



Round 4 of the ENES at virtual Indianapolis Motor Speedway will be streamed live on Tuesday, June 2, at 9:00 pm CEST on the EuroNASCAR, YouTube channel, Facebook page and Twitch profile as well as on Motorsport.tv.

NWES PR