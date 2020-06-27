Ty Gibbs visited victory lane on Friday at Pocono Raceway piloting the No. 18 Monster Energy Toyota. The driver from North Carolina led 65 of the 80 circuits en route to his third career ARCA Menards Series victory.

“It feels good getting back into victory lane here at Pocono,” said Gibbs after the race. “Especially, it sucked to see Riley (Herbst) get wrecked last week by whoever that was, and we come back to win. It was good revenge.”

Chandler Smith, starting fourth on the grid because of 2020 owner points, sat runner-up in the General Tire #ANYWHEREISPOSSIBLE 200 behind Gibbs. Smith, piloting the No. 20 JBL Audio Toyota and leading four circuits, leaves the “Tricky Triangle” with his second top five and top 10 finish of 2020.

Gibbs, finishing ahead of Smith by 2.314 seconds, earned his ninth career top five and 11th top 10 finish in the ARCA Menards series. He goes into Lucas Oil Raceway Park in Indianapolis looking to capture his fourth career win.

The win Friday afternoon was a dream come true for Gibbs.

“Can’t thank everyone enough. This was a dream come true as I’ve come to this track since I was a little kid,” Gibbs told FS1. “Feels good!”

Sam Mayer rounded out the top three finishers on Friday at Pocono. The driver of the No. 21 Chevrolet scored his first top five of the season in his second start of 2020.

Bret Holmes and pole sitter Michael Self, leader of 11 laps, rounded out the top five.

Drew Dollar, Hailie Deegan, Derek Griffith, Ryan Huff and Scott Melton rounded out the top 10.

The series will now move on to Lucas Oil Raceway Park in Indianapolis on July 3rd. The event will air live on MAVTV and NBC Sports Gold at 8:00 p.m. ET.