Kercie Jung Finally Gets On Track Saturday At Madera

After a long wait, Kercie Jung is finally getting her season started this weekend at California’s Madera Speedway.



Jung will open her season on Saturday night by competing in the 51FIFTY Jr. Late Model 70-lap feature at the third-mile semi-banked asphalt oval. She was scheduled to start her racing season in March, but the COVID-19 pandemic brought racing to a halt.



The 14-year-old hasn’t been sitting idly by while waiting to get back in a race car. She has been working hard to finish school and prepare for the opportunity to go racing again.



“Since the shut down I have been finishing school, finishing some things on the car and helping Dick and Buddy Shepherd on their tour car,” Jung said. “The biggest thing I’m excited about would be the speed and the competition, the competition has always been good at Madera Speedway.”



The 51FIFTY Jr. Late Model division is for drivers ages 10-16 years old. The 70-lap feature on Saturday will be split into two segments, with a 40-lap segment followed by a 30-lap segment.



This is her second full season of competition in the 51FIFTY Jr. Late Model Series at Madera. Last year she made her debut in the series, earning a seventh-place finish in the championship standings.



Jung is more than ready to get back in the car and she’s looking forward to the opportunity to go racing on Saturday. She’ll be doing so with a number of partners supporting her.



“I am extremely ready to get back into the car, especially since we upgraded the car,” Jung said. “We’re working with Shepherd Racing and Tonya McCallister with MPM Marketing now and they’ve both been a big help.



“I wouldn’t be as ready to get back into the car if it wasn’t for my sponsors San Joaquin Collision, Franks Cabinet Shop, Shepherd Racing, Cousin Cary, Harrison Street Automotive, Ian M Hassett Foundation, Bobby Courtney Racing Enterprises, Ybnormal Graphics, The Society of Disabled Children of Bakersfield, WileyX, Sparrow Ranch, MPM Marketing and Daryl Curtis.”