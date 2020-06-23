BMR Drivers Ready For Return To Racing At Utah

Five talented young rookie drivers from Bill McAnally Racing are anxious to get back on track this week when NASCAR’s ARCA Menards Series West makes its return to racing with a special doubleheader at Utah Motorsports Campus on Friday.

The event, which follows a race stoppage due to the Covid-19 pandemic, will mark the first on-track action for the ARCA West since its season opener in February.

Drivers will get the opportunity to showcase their road-racing skills on the 2.2-mile East Course at Utah Motorsports Campus, with back-to-back 30-lap races. The first race is slated to go green at 4 p.m. MT, followed immediately by the second race.

BMR’s lineup of drivers this year features Giovanni Scelzi, Jesse Love, Lawless Alan, Holley Hollan and Gracie Trotter. They are slated to run the full schedule this year in the ARCA West, part of NASCAR’s top developmental series. In addition, they will compete in other select ARCA races.

Alan, who competed last year in the Trans Am Series presented Pirelli, looks to excel on the road course at Utah.

“I’m super excited to be getting back racing in ARCA and I’m even more excited that we’re coming back with two road course races,” said the 20-year-old from Los Angeles, who wheels BMR’s No. 12 AUTOParkit / NGK Toyota Camry. “I’m hoping that with my road course experience I’ll be able to run strong and pick up some good results and hopefully a win or two.”

Alan had one series start prior to this season – in the West Series race at Sonoma Raceway last year. He qualified 13th and battled for a top-10 spot through much of the race, before getting caught up in an incident just two laps from the finish.

Scelzi – an 18-year-old from Fresno, Calif. – drives the No. 16 NAPA AUTO PARTS/ Curb Records Toyota Camry. Love is a 15-year-old from Menlo Park, Calif., who drives the No. 19 NAPA Power Premium Plus Toyota Camry. Hollan – an 18-year-old from Broken Arrow, Okla. – drives the No. 50 JBL / NAPA Filters / NAPA Belts & Hoses Toyota Camry. Trotter, also 18, is from Denver, N.C. and drives the No. 99 ENEOS Toyota Camry.

Utah Motorsports Campus is following state and county regulations, which is allowing a limited number of fans to attend the races.

For the event, BMR is working with NAPA Salt Lake, ENEOS, NAPA Power Premium Plus, NAPA Belts & Hoses and NGK. There is great support with a group of 150 NAPA Store and Shop owners, employees, and key customers attending in VIP suites.

The Utah event will be carried live on TRACKPass on NBCSports Gold. It will also be televised nationally on NBCSN on a later date.

The massive Utah road course has been the site of 10 West Series races.