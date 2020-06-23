DGR Crosley ARCA Menards Series Advance: Pocono Raceway

In three ARCA Menards Series starts this season, rookie driver Hailie Deegan has earned one top-five and three top-10 finishes. She hopes to keep that streak alive this weekend at Pocono Raceway. The 18-year-old from Temecula, Calif., has one previous ARCA start at "The Tricky Triangle," finishing seventh there last year.

Deegan spent Monday morning on the Ford Performance simulator in Concord, N.C., to prepare for Pocono. The DGR-Crosley team is taking the same Monster Energy Ford which Deegan raced at Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway in March. She finished seventh in that race.

The ARCA Menards Series drivers will get one hour of practice on Friday afternoon prior to the race, which will help many of the rookie drivers, including Deegan. Like Talladega practice, drivers will not get the full hour to practice since they will be allowed out in groups for a limited amount of time.

The General Tire 200 will be live on FS1 at 6 p.m. ET on Friday. The race will be 80 laps and 200 miles.