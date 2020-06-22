Thorson Drives Toyota To Victory At Kokomo in USAC Indiana Midget Week Finale

Tanner Thorson took the lead on lap 28 of 30 and then came out on top of a three-way battle for the victory in the final night of the USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget Series’ Indiana Midget Week at Kokomo Speedway, Sunday.

Thorson’s triumph marked the 17th national midget feature win by a Toyota-powered driver this year and definitely was the most unlikely. His Hayward Motorsports team borrowed a Toyota engine from Dave Mac Motorsports early in the morning just to be able to compete on Sunday. Thorson is no stranger to Toyota power, though, as he won the 2016 USAC title with the Keith Kunz Motorsports Toyota team.

Tyler Courtney took the lead early as two Toyota-powered drivers moved in behind with Clinton Boyles running second and Chris Windom in third. Those two would trade positions on lap five as Windom moved up to second.

The top two would then hold down those positions until a lap 19 restart when Courtney hopped through turn one and ending up flipping and collecting third-place Thomas Meseraull. Courtney would climb out of the car under his own power, but he was done for the night with Windom assuming the lead.

The series point leader would hold down the top spot as the laps began to wind down as Thorson moved up to second on lap 26 and closed in on Windom before another caution would wave on lap 28, setting up a three-lap dash to the finish.

On the restart, Thorson would use a slider to overtake Windom in taking the top spot, but Windom stayed right with him. On the final lap, Windom would move down low to pull up next to Thorson through turn three and into four, but couldn’t push past while Kyle Larson ran the top side to make a run through turns three and four. Thorson would hold them both off, taking the win by .06 seconds over Larson as Windom finished third.

“We’ve been so fast all week and we finally got the win,” said Thorson afterward. “I have to thank Dave McIntosh for loaning me the engine his morning and thanks for all the fans for coming out tonight.”

The USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget Series will take a well-deserved break before returning to the track on July 17 at Jefferson County Speedway. The Toyota midget car will turn its focus to the POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League for a pair of races next weekend, beginning at Charleston (Ill.) Speedway on Friday night.

TRD PR