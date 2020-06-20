Windom Puts Toyota In Lincoln Park Winner’s Circle in USAC Indiana Midget Week

Chris Windom took over the lead on lap 13 and led the final 18 circuits in his Tucker-Boat Motorsports Toyota to win the fourth night of the USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget Series’ Indiana Midget Week at Lincoln Park Speedway, Friday night.

The victory is the second of the season for Windom and the 15th national midget feature win by a Toyota-powered car this season.

The race began with Windom sharing the front row with fellow Toyota driver Buddy Kofoid and it was Windom, who would go into the lead on lap one. Kofoid fought back as the two went side-by-side on lap two as Windom held the lead at the flag.

On lap three, Kofoid would make another run at the leader, this time using a slide job through turn three to take the lead, as Windom held the second spot, but the duel between the two was far from over.

Lap after lap, Windom would make runs at Kofoid, but the 18-year-old Keith Kunz Motorsports driver was able to maintain the top spot until lap 13 when Windom would go inside of Kofoid in turn four to take over the lead.

From that point on, it was all Windom as he began to pull away from the field and had checked out with 10 laps remaining extending his lead to almost two seconds on the way to taking the checkered flag.

“Once we got to the front, I knew I could maintain the lead,” said a victorious Windom, who reclaimed the USAC point lead. “I’m pretty worn out. It’s awesome to come here with this Tucker-Boat team. I can’t thank all of the guys on this team enough.”

The USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget Series heads to Lawrenceburg Speedway for round five of Indiana Midget Week Saturday night.

TRD PR