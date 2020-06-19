DIRTcar Weekly Racing Roundup – Ohio Set for Headline Late Model Card

Lots of headlining racing action is on tap for the DIRTcar Late Models in Ohio this weekend, starting with DIRTVision’s coverage of the weekly racing program from Attica Raceway Park on Friday, June 19th.

Both 305 and 410 Sprint Cars will join the DIRTcar Late Models in the racing program as they battle it out in another exciting night of regular season competition, trying to top the last-lap fireworks seen in both previous weeks. If you can’t be there in person, watch every lap from every weekly show at Attica on DIRTVision presented by Drydene.

Saturday night kicks off with two DIRTcar Late Model specials at two of Ohio’s favorite facilities – Atomic Speedway and Oakshade Raceway.

Atomic offers up $3,000-to-win on their opening night of the season while Oakshade welcomes the return of spectators to the grandstands in time for the 31st running of the Barney Oldfield Memorial Race – $4,500-to-win and $250-to-start for DIRTcar Late Models.

National and regional points resumed tallying last weekend and are now available for view at DIRTcar.com/points. Have a read through the sections below to see who emerged victorious in the first points week back and view this weekend’s full schedule of DIRTcar races from around the nation.

WEEKEND WINNERS

Friday, June 12

Attica Raceway Park (Attica, OH)

DIRTcar Late Models – Ryan Markham

Fayette County Speedway (Brownstown, IL)

DIRTcar UMP Modifieds (American Modified Series) – Mike Harrison

Factory Stocks – Trevor Isaak

Sport Compacts – Eldon Hemken

Hilltop Speedway (Millersburg, OH)

DIRTcar UMP Modifieds – Kyle Moore

Lincoln Speedway (Lincoln, IL)

DIRTcar UMP Modifieds – Donovan Lodge

Pro Late Models – Jose Parga

Stock Cars – Terry Reed Jr.

Sport Compacts – David Lauritson

Ohio Valley Speedway (Washington, WV)

DIRTcar Late Models – Tyler Carpenter

UMP Modifieds – KC Burdette

Tri-City Motor Speedway (Auburn, MI)

DIRTcar Late Models – Rusty Schlenk

Saturday, June 13

BIG O Speedway (Ennis, TX)

DIRTcar Late Models – Bo Day

Brownstown Speedway (Brownstown, IN)

DIRTcar Factory Stocks – Dusten Carr

UMP Modifieds – Derek Groomer

UMP Sportsman – Matt Boknecht

Charleston Speedway (Charleston, IL)

DIRTcar UMP Modifieds – Tyler Weiss

Pro Mods – Deece Schwartz

Stock Cars – Jerrad Krick

Factory Stocks – Randy Smyser

Sport Compacts – Eldon Hemken

Clarksville Speedway (Clarksville, TN)

DIRTcar Late Models – Gavin Schmidt

UMP Modifieds – Trent Young

Pro Late Models – Dustin Rollins

Factory Stocks – Charles Zimmerman

Sport Compacts – Brandon Duvall

East Bay Raceway (Gibsonton, FL)

DIRTcar UMP Modifieds – Austin Sanders

Elkins Raceway (Kerens, WV)

DIRTcar UMP Modifieds – Dave Defibaugh

Hendry County Motorsports Park (Clewiston, FL)

DIRTcar UMP Modifieds – Steve Stevenson

Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 (Pevely, MO)

DIRTcar Late Models – Gordy Gundaker

UMP Modifieds – Kyle Steffens

Pro Mods – Trey Harris

UMP Sportsman – Joel Ortberg

Sport Compacts – Joshua Hawkins

Macon Speedway (Macon, IL)

DIRTcar UMP Modifieds – Jacob Steinkoenig

Pro Late Models – Jake Little

UMP Sportsman – Dennis Vandermeersch

Pro Mods – Billy Knebel

Stock Cars – Bobby Beiler

Sport Compacts – Brady Reed

Merritt Speedway (Lake City, MI)

DIRTcar Late Models – Dona Marcoullier

UMP Modifieds – Jeff Erickson Jr.

Moler Raceway Park (Williamsburg, OH)

DIRTcar UMP Modifieds – Trent Green

Muskingum County Speedway (Zanesville, OH)

DIRTcar UMP Modifieds – Kyle Moore

UMP Sport Mods – Dwight Henry

Oakshade Raceway (Wauseon, OH)

DIRTcar Late Models – Jake Rendal

UMP Sportsman – Rusty Smith

Peoria Speedway (Peoria, IL)

DIRTcar Late Models – Mike Chasteen Jr.

UMP Modifieds – Degan Dozard

Stock Cars – Robert Cottum

Sport Compacts ­– Dakota Schmick

Plymouth Speedway (Plymouth, IN)

DIRTcar UMP Modifieds ­– Derek Losh

Spoon River Speedway (Canton, IL)

DIRTcar UMP Modifieds ­– Josh Harris

Pro Late Models – Aaron Heck

Sport Compacts – David Lauritson

St. Francois County Raceway (Farmington, MO)

DIRTcar UMP Modifieds (American Modified Series) – Danny Schwartz

Tyler County Raceway (Middlebourne, WV)

DIRTcar Late Models – Mike Pegher Jr.

UMP Modifieds – KC Burdette

Sport Mods – Cruz Vandall

Sunday, June 14

Daugherty Speedway (Chase, IN)

DIRTcar UMP Modifieds – Derek Losh

Pro Late Models – Blaze Burwell

Stock Cars – Jerrad Krick

Sport Compacts – Skylar Antonelli

LOOK AHEAD

Friday, June 19

Attica Raceway Park (Attica, OH) – DIRTcar Late Models LIVE on DIRTVision presented by Drydene

Farmer City Raceway (Farmer City, IL) – Opening night at FCR features the DIRTcar Late Models, UMP Modifieds, Pro Late Models and Stock Cars. Pits open at 4pm, grandstands at 4:30, Hot Laps at 6:30. General Admission is $12 (kids FREE), pit passes $30 (kids $15).

Fayetteville Motor Speedway (Fayetteville, NC) – For the first time since 2017, the Southeast Dirt Modified Series is back in operation, kicking off their revival 2020 tour with the opener for the DIRTcar UMP Modifieds. Pits open at 3pm, grandstands at 5.

Gas City I-69 Speedway (Gas City, IN) – DIRTcar UMP Modifieds. Pits open at 3pm, grandstands at 5, racing at 7:30. General admission is $15, $10 for students, kids 12-and-under FREE.

Jackson County Speedway (Jackson, OH) – Modified Mania hits the track this Friday night; a DIRTcar UMP Modified ($1000-to-win) and Sport Mod ($750-to-win) special event that welcomes the return of spectators to the grandstands. Gates open at 5pm, Hot Laps at 7:15. General admission is $15 for adults, seniors and students $12, kids 12-and-under are FREE.

Lernerville Speedway (Sarver, PA) – DIRTcar Late Models and UMP Sportsman headline the season opener on Friday night. Pits open at 4pm, grandstands at 5pm, racing at 7:30. Adult general admission is $15, $12 for seniors and $10 for students ages 11-17. Children ages 10-and-under FREE.

Lincoln Speedway (Lincoln, IL) – DIRTcar Pro Late Models, UMP Modifieds, Stock Cars and Sport Compacts. Pits open at 3pm, grandstands at 5, Hot Laps at 6. Adults – $15, children 11-and-under are FREE.

Ohio Valley Speedway (Washington, WV) – DIRTcar Late Models, UMP Modifieds and Sport Mods. NO spectators permitted for one final week, per state/health dept. guidelines. Pit gates open at 4pm, Hot Laps at 6:45. Pit passes are $40.

Tri-City Speedway (Granite City, IL) – DIRTcar Late Models, UMP Modifieds, Pro Late Models and Factory Stocks. Pits open at 2pm, grandstands at 5:30, Hot Laps at 6:30. General admission tickets $15, children 12-and-under FREE.

Tri-City Motor Speedway (Auburn, MI) – DIRTcar Late Models, $2500-to-win.

Tri-State Speedway (Haubstadt, IN) – The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars make a LIVE appearance on the CBS Sports Network for the first time since 1995 as they hit The Class Track for a two-day show, backed by the DIRTcar UMP Modifieds. DIRTVision broadcasts both nights, CBSSN broadcast on Saturday night only. Twenty-four Modifieds teams have been invited. Friday pit gates open at 3pm, grandstands at 4, Hot Laps at 6:30.

Saturday, June 20

Atomic Speedway (Chillicothe, OH) – The DIRTcar Late Models throw down on the high banks of Atomic Speedway on Saturday for a $3,000-to-win opening night showdown. Gates open at 3pm, Hot Laps at 6. Spectators welcome – $15 for adults, $12 seniors/veterans, kids 10-and-under FREE.

BIG O Speedway (Ennis, TX) – DIRTcar Late Models. Pits open at 4pm, grandstands at 5, Hot Laps at 6:15. General admission tickets $12, pit passes $35.

Brownstown Speedway (Brownstown, IN) – DIRTcar UMP Modifieds help ring in the return of spectators to the grandstands. Gates open at 3pm, Hot Laps at 6. General admission tickets $15, kids 12-and-under FREE.

Butler Motor Speedway (Quincy, MI) – DIRTcar UMP Modifieds. Gates open at 4pm. General admission $15.

Cedar Ridge Speedway (Morgantown, KY) – DIRTcar UMP Modifieds. Pit gates open at 4pm.

Charleston Speedway (Charleston, IL) – DIRTcar UMP Modifieds, Pro Mods, Stock Cars and Sport Compacts.

Clarksville Speedway (Clarksville, TN) – DIRTcar Late Models, UMP Modifieds, Pro Late Models, Factory Stocks, Sport Compacts.

County Line Raceway (Elm City, NC) – DIRTcar UMP Modifieds are back in action for race #2 of the Southeast Dirt Modified Series. Pits open at 4pm.

Elkins Raceway (Kerens, WV) – DIRTcar UMP Modifieds. Gates open at 5pm.

Fairbury Speedway (Fairbury, IL) – It’s the 2020 season opener at FALS! $3,000 to win for the DIRTcar Late Models and $2,000 to win for the UMP Modifieds. Joining them will be DIRTcar Stock Cars and UMP Sportsman. General admission $10, pit passes $30. Gates open at 2pm, Hot Laps at 5:45.

Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 (Pevely, MO) – It’s a Father’s Day special event at I-55! Dad’s Night Out features the DIRTcar Late Models, UMP Modifieds, Pro Mods, UMP Sportsman and Sport Compacts.

Highland Speedway (Highland, IL) – Opening day at Highland includes Late Models, UMP Modifieds and Pro Mods.

I-77 Speedway (Ripley, WV) – DIRTcar UMP Modifieds. Gates open at 3pm, racing at 6:30.

Lincoln Park Speedway (Putnamville, IN) – DIRTcar UMP Modifieds and UMP Sportsman. General admission $15, pit passes $30. Gates open at 4:30pm.

Macon Speedway (Macon, IL) – DIRTcar Pro Late Models, UMP Modifieds, Pro Modifieds, UMP Sportsman, Stock Cars and Sport Compacts. Pits open at 3pm, grandstands at 5, Hot Laps at 6. Adults – $15, children 11-and-under are FREE.

Merritt Speedway (Lake City, MI) – DIRTcar Late Models and UMP Modifieds.

Oakshade Raceway (Wauseon, OH) – $4,500 on the line for the DIRTcar Late Models in the 31st annual Barney Oldfield Memorial Race. UMP Sportsman are also on the card. Pits open at 3pm, Hot Laps at 6. General admission is $14.

Peoria Speedway (Peoria, IL) – DIRTcar Late Models, UMP Modifieds, Stock Cars and Sport compacts.

Plymouth Speedway (Plymouth, IN) – DIRTcar UMP Modifieds. Gates open at 3pm, Hot Laps at 5:30. General admission $13.

Richmond Raceway (Richmond, KY) – DIRTcar UMP Modifieds, $1,200-to-win. Pit gates open at 2pm, $35 pit admission. NO spectators permitted.

Spoon River Speedway (Canton, IL) – The 11th annual Bill Anderson Memorial Race features $2,000-to-win for the DIRTcar UMP Modifieds, joined by the Pro Late Models and $250-to-win Sport Compacts. Pits open at 4pm, grandstands at 5pm, Hot Laps at 6pm. General admission $15, pit passes $35.

Tri-State Speedway (Haubstadt, IN) – Night #2 of the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars doubleheader at The Class Track goes LIVE on CBS Sports Network, backed by the DIRTcar UMP Modifieds. DIRTVision will also be broadcasting for all FAST PASS and PPV holders. Twenty-four Modifieds teams have been invited. Saturday pit gates open at 12:30pm, grandstands at 3, Hot Laps at 4:15. The Modified portion will be run after the completion of the Sprint Car show.

Tyler County Speedway (Middlebourne, WV) – DIRTcar Late Models and UMP Modifieds. Gates open at 4pm, Hot Laps at 6:45. General admission is $15, pit passes $30.

Volusia Speedway Park (Barberville, FL) – Opening weekend at The World’s Fastest Half-Mile features the DIRTcar UMP Modifieds in the Gator 30 going for $1,500 to win. General admission tickets are $10. Gates open at 4pm, Hot Laps at 6.

DIRTcar Series PR