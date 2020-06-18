SAVE THE DATE: 12th Annual Lucas Oil Eric Medlen Memorial Golf Tournament Set For September 3, 2020

Lucas Oil Products is pleased to announce the 12th Annual Lucas Oil Eric Medlen Memorial Golf Tournament will be held on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Eagle Creek Golf Course in Indianapolis. The annual charity golf tournament honors the late NHRA Funny Car driver Eric Medlen, who passed away due to complications after suffering a traumatic brain injury during a practice crash, by raising money for Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital (PMCH) and Ascension St. Vincent Hospital.
“During these extraordinary times, we have paused to reflect on past tournaments and are truly humbled by the generous support and dedication to honoring Eric and helping the children at Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital,” stated Katie and Morgan Lucas. “Our incredible golfers, sponsors and corporate partners have raised over $650,000 for PMCH and helped fund the St. Vincent House, a pediatric MRI Suite, a teaching classroom and so much more. Our 2020 Tournament may look a little different than tournaments of the past, but rest assured our mission remains the same - celebrating Eric’s life and helping those in need at Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital and Ascension St. Vincent.”
Since opening its doors in 2003, Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital has operated as a full-service pediatric care network, inside Ascension St. Vincent Hospital, specializing in the unique needs of children and their families. Today, the Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital includes 48 private inpatient beds, 23 Pediatric Intensive Care Unit beds, 17-bed dedicated Pediatric Emergency Departments and the largest Neonatal Intensive Care Unit in the state of Indiana.
More details about the event:
-
8 - 9:30 am Registration and Breakfast
-
9:30 am Shotgun Start
-
2 pm Lunch, Program and Awards