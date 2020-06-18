Fathers & Sons Race With SVRA This Weekend

What better way to celebrate Father’s Day than to go racing at Road America…with your dad?

This weekend, Jr III (“Junior-Three”) Racing will return to competition with an outing at Road America as SVRA stages the 2020 Vintage Festival. The Mooresville-based team will feature a unique lineup as it campaigns two father-son duos racing a pair of LMP3 Prototypes for the Father’s Day weekend event. In addition to the two father-son LMP3 entries, Jr III will also be preparing and entering the No. 21 Weaver Concepts Dodge Challenger Trans Am driven by Marc Sharinn.

Jr III Racing IMSA Prototype Challenge regulars Greg (father) and Eric (son) Palmer will team up at their home track in preparation for a return to IMSA action in July.

But the Palmers will not be the only dad and lad effort under the Jr III tent. Jr III Racing, named in celebration of Team Owners Bill and Billy Glavin special bond as Junior and the Third, will also support Glavin and his father Bill Glavin Jr. The Glavins will co-drive the team’s second LMP3 car - the No. 99 Copps Industries Ligier LMP3 for the first time.

The Palmers, who hail from Colgate, Wisconsin, will share the driving duties in the same No. 03 Copps Industries Ligier LMP3 that the pair compete with in the IMSA Prototype Challenge. Road America is a special place for the Palmers – serving as the first track where Greg brought his son, Eric, to learn how to race in a Global Mazda MX-5 Cup car.

“Having not been in the car for over four months, we are ecstatic to be back in the LMP3 come this weekend at Road America,” said the younger Palmer, Eric. “To be able to compete at our home track is an additional advantage, especially one for me as I learned how to race at this very track three years ago. I am looking forward to the challenge that lies ahead this weekend, but especially getting more seat time and learning how to drive a Prototype around this grueling track. We are preparing ourselves for an exhilarating weekend.”

Glavin Jr. planted the racing bug in his son at a young age, acting as Billy’s crew chief at BMW CCA Club events. Trading in the BMW for an LMP3 will be a new challenge for both Glavins as it marks their first time competing in a Prototype.

Billy Glavin started racing himself at 18 years old in a 1989 BMW e30 M3 that he had converted from his daily driver to a race car as a part of a college internship with Vintage Sports and Restoration in New Hampshire. From there, the passion grew as Glavin transitioned into the mechanical side, working for Hendrick Motorsports preparing race cars for NASCAR legends including Jimmie Johnson, Jeff Gordon and Dale Earnhardt Jr.

“The beginning of our racing journey together started from a single club race car on an open trailer,” said Billy Glavin. “We are now a full-fledged race team running in IMSA as well as taking care of some awesome vintage machines. Being able to become teammates with my father is a special moment and I am happy that we get to do this on Father’s Day weekend.”

Jr III Racing takes the vintage fleet to Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course June 25-28 for Round 3 of SVRA competition.

The Palmers and the No. 3 Copps Industries LMP3 return to IMSA Prototype Challenge when the season continues at Sebring International Raceway July 16-18.

