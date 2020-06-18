Brandon Lynn ready to execute in Chad Bryant Racing debut at Talladega

With his first ARCA Menards Series appearance on deck this weekend for Saturday afternoon’s General Tire 200 with Chad Bryant Racing, series’ veteran Brandon Lynn hopes to not only showcase his ability but put the team back in Victory Lane.



Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway will be the first of a minimum two-race deal for Lynn who will pilot the team’s flagship No. 22 Ford Fusion entry.



“I’ve been ready to get to Talladega,” said Lynn. “I’ve been staying busy with work but have been checking in with the team and doing what I can to prepared myself for the race on Saturday.



“Honestly, I just feel lucky to be able to race this weekend at Talladega considering all that has transpired in 2020.”



Carolina Excavation will support the effort for his 12th career ARCA Menards Series race.



Carolina Excavation is a residential subdivision total site development company for the developers around the Charlotte region. They specialize in site cleaning work, mass grading, fine grading, utility work, asphalt, and curb.



Carolina Excavation is equipped with the latest and greatest in GPS technology to build the ideal site for developers wanting the perfect product.



Originally slated as a mid-April event, the coronavirus pandemic has forced ARCA Menards Series officials to adjust the 2020 schedule with Saturday’s 76-lap race becoming the opening act for a doubleheader for the NASCAR Xfinity Series.



As for Lynn, he is no stranger to Talladega’s 2.66-mile high banks.



Lynn will make his fifth consecutive ARCA start at the famed Alabama race track. In his previous four efforts, he has earned one top-five and two top-10 finishes including a career-best third place finish last April after winning the pole.



“I feel like I have some unfinished business at Talladega, and I would like to finish what I started last year in a couple weeks. I know the circumstances will be different with limited on-track activity – but I think the years of experience between myself and the team will pay off.”



With the race distance being altered from a traditional 94 laps to now just 76, Lynn believes strategy will be key to success this weekend and with the knowledge of veteran crew chief Paul Andrews, he believes he has one of ARCA’s finest on the box.



“Chad Bryant Racing is a huge player when it comes to the ARCA Menards Series,” Lynn stated.



“Whether it is raw speed or using strategy to outwit their competitors, I know whatever situation we find ourselves in on Saturday, we should have a good chance of contending for the win. Strategy will be a factor this weekend, it’s just going to be fascinating to see how it all unravels.”



Team owner Chad Bryant says he is looking forward to having the opportunity to work with Lynn.



“Brandon is an exceptional superspeedway racer and I’m looking forward to seeing what he can do in our equipment,” Bryant said. “His experience should put us in good position to contend for our first win of the season.



“We had a lot of speed at Daytona even though we don’t have the finishes to show for it. Last year at Talladega, our No. 22 Chad Bryant Racing Ford ran inside the top-five the entire race with Ty Majeski and I know with a little luck we can backup or better our fourth-place effort with Brandon this weekend.”



In addition to Talladega, Lynn will return with Chad Bryant Racing later this summer for the scheduled Aug. 14 race at Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International. For more on Brandon Lynn, please like him on Facebook (Brandon Lynn Racing) and follow him on Instagram (@blynnracing) and Twitter (@blynnracing).



For more on Chad Bryant Racing, please visit ChadBryantRacing.com, like them on Facebook (Chad Bryant Racing) or follow them on Twitter (@ChadBryantRace).



The General Tire 200 (76 laps | 202 miles) is the third of 20 races on the 2020 ARCA Menards Series schedule. Practice begins Sat., June 20 with a half-hour session from 10:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. The race is set to take the green flag shortly after 1:00 p.m. The event will be televised live on FOX Sports 1 (FS1), while ARCARacing.com will stream live timing and scoring throughout the entire weekend festivities. All times are local (Central).



CBR PR